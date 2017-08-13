Trending

Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HX1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.7mV7.3mV6.9mV7.4mVPass
20% Load7.8mV7.2mV7.4mV8.4mVPass
30% Load9.7mV6.9mV7.7mV8.9mVPass
40% Load11.1mV6.6mV8.0mV8.7mVPass
50% Load12.0mV6.1mV8.4mV9.5mVPass
60% Load15.8mV7.1mV8.6mV10.9mVPass
70% Load12.9mV9.4mV11.9mV12.6mVPass
80% Load12.4mV8.6mV11.2mV12.8mVPass
90% Load14.3mV8.8mV10.6mV13.8mVPass
100% Load17.2mV9.9mV10.8mV15.5mVPass
110% Load17.3mV10.1mV10.8mV16.2mVPass
Cross-Load 19.1mV9.4mV9.8mV9.7mVPass
Cross-Load 216.6mV10.3mV15.8mV15.2mVPass
Ripple suppression is excellent, thanks to a great number of filtering caps, and some extra caps on the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables as well. Those capacitors make the corresponding cables bulky, but they please reviewers.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • davidgirgis 13 August 2017 16:12
    In the Conclusion, 'TO' should be 'To'; and 'demands' should be 'depends'; and 'product' should be 'protect'.
    Reply
  • grozzie 13 August 2017 18:11
    Not another plug/connector change!. I, like many people on this site, build custom PC's, part of which includes sleeved cables. One bug bear is 2 wires into 1, which is a in in the arse. I personally like the HXi series of Corsair PSU's which only have one such connection. I also think the 24 pin ATX supply is outdated and needs revision. I can't see the point of supplying motherboards with 3.3 and 5v rails. If only 12v was supplied with any or all voltage reduction made on board life would be so much simpler and neater. By providing more noise reduction at source (the PSU) gives Motherboard manufacturers an open cart to reduce the quality of voltage regulation i.e capacitor quality, on the motherboard. Is there really a need for another PSU on the market?
    Reply
  • panathas 13 August 2017 19:05
    On the specifications table it says: "Efficiency: 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-B", which is wrong since this is a Platinum PSU.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 13 August 2017 19:31
    yes we didn't pay much attention to the 80 PLUS efficiency certification :)
    Reply
  • 10tacle 13 August 2017 21:05
    ^^What are you talking about? Register and get on Corsair's support forums:

    https://sso.corsair.com/idp/AuthnEngine#/authn

    Of course they have a customer support phone number: 888-222-4346 (North America customers).

    Anyway, back on topic, first the $#@! miners have negatively impacted our GPU market, and now they may negatively impact our PSU market. :fou: What makes this really aggravating is that the PSU makers really can't prove a PSU was used 7x24 for heavy mining operation.

    Worse, even if PSU vendors like Corsair offer a mining-specific PSU for less money with just say a 2-3 year warranty, nothing would stop the miners from buying the full 10-year variant. This mining craze is becoming a real pain to we PC enthusiasts.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 13 August 2017 22:25
    You are making everyone's head hurt. If you want to complain about Corsair, then do so on Corsair's customer support forums and social media. Also, just FYI, Tom's only reviews what is sent to them. They do not go "cherry pick" buy products and review them. For someone who is an alleged "original reader" of Tom's I'd have expected you to understand that.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 13 August 2017 23:13
    jellwood... aka: Alex Jones.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 13 August 2017 23:17
    20057343 said:
    Not another plug/connector change!. I, like many people on this site, build custom PC's, part of which includes sleeved cables. One bug bear is 2 wires into 1, which is a in in the arse. I personally like the HXi series of Corsair PSU's which only have one such connection. I also think the 24 pin ATX supply is outdated and needs revision. I can't see the point of supplying motherboards with 3.3 and 5v rails. If only 12v was supplied with any or all voltage reduction made on board life would be so much simpler and neater. By providing more noise reduction at source (the PSU) gives Motherboard manufacturers an open cart to reduce the quality of voltage regulation i.e capacitor quality, on the motherboard. Is there really a need for another PSU on the market?

    Bro.. You're all over the place. :D

    So only the 24-pin is pin incompatible with the Type 3 cables. And yes... it's because of the extra sense wires. If you're really going to get all wound up about having to do 2-to-1 wires when doing custom cables, you know what you should do? Don't do 2-to-1 wires. They're only sense wires. The lack of them doesn't prevent the PSU from working. It'll just make your voltage regulation "as bad" as any other PSU that doesn't have the sense wires.

    Yes. The ATX spec is out of date. But Intel wrote it and nobody is going ot implement a new standard without Intel's blessing. They even released a whole new ATX design guide last month that changes almost everything (T1 timing, T3 timing, standby efficiency..) but DID NOT TOUCH the pinout (they made -12V "optional", but that's hardly much of a change).

    Reply
  • beatnutz 14 August 2017 07:12
    Jellwood: I find it hard to believe that someone who does not know how to write a proper sentence is preparing any students for anything. Let alone the ACT.
    Reply
