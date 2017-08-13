Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HX1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.7mV 7.3mV 6.9mV 7.4mV Pass 20% Load 7.8mV 7.2mV 7.4mV 8.4mV Pass 30% Load 9.7mV 6.9mV 7.7mV 8.9mV Pass 40% Load 11.1mV 6.6mV 8.0mV 8.7mV Pass 50% Load 12.0mV 6.1mV 8.4mV 9.5mV Pass 60% Load 15.8mV 7.1mV 8.6mV 10.9mV Pass 70% Load 12.9mV 9.4mV 11.9mV 12.6mV Pass 80% Load 12.4mV 8.6mV 11.2mV 12.8mV Pass 90% Load 14.3mV 8.8mV 10.6mV 13.8mV Pass 100% Load 17.2mV 9.9mV 10.8mV 15.5mV Pass 110% Load 17.3mV 10.1mV 10.8mV 16.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 9.1mV 9.4mV 9.8mV 9.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 16.6mV 10.3mV 15.8mV 15.2mV Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent, thanks to a great number of filtering caps, and some extra caps on the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables as well. Those capacitors make the corresponding cables bulky, but they please reviewers.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

