Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HX1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.7mV
|7.3mV
|6.9mV
|7.4mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.8mV
|7.2mV
|7.4mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|9.7mV
|6.9mV
|7.7mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|11.1mV
|6.6mV
|8.0mV
|8.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|12.0mV
|6.1mV
|8.4mV
|9.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|15.8mV
|7.1mV
|8.6mV
|10.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|12.9mV
|9.4mV
|11.9mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|12.4mV
|8.6mV
|11.2mV
|12.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|14.3mV
|8.8mV
|10.6mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|17.2mV
|9.9mV
|10.8mV
|15.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|17.3mV
|10.1mV
|10.8mV
|16.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|9.1mV
|9.4mV
|9.8mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|16.6mV
|10.3mV
|15.8mV
|15.2mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is excellent, thanks to a great number of filtering caps, and some extra caps on the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables as well. Those capacitors make the corresponding cables bulky, but they please reviewers.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Of course they have a customer support phone number: 888-222-4346 (North America customers).
Anyway, back on topic, first the $#@! miners have negatively impacted our GPU market, and now they may negatively impact our PSU market. :fou: What makes this really aggravating is that the PSU makers really can't prove a PSU was used 7x24 for heavy mining operation.
Worse, even if PSU vendors like Corsair offer a mining-specific PSU for less money with just say a 2-3 year warranty, nothing would stop the miners from buying the full 10-year variant. This mining craze is becoming a real pain to we PC enthusiasts.
Bro.. You're all over the place. :D
So only the 24-pin is pin incompatible with the Type 3 cables. And yes... it's because of the extra sense wires. If you're really going to get all wound up about having to do 2-to-1 wires when doing custom cables, you know what you should do? Don't do 2-to-1 wires. They're only sense wires. The lack of them doesn't prevent the PSU from working. It'll just make your voltage regulation "as bad" as any other PSU that doesn't have the sense wires.
Yes. The ATX spec is out of date. But Intel wrote it and nobody is going ot implement a new standard without Intel's blessing. They even released a whole new ATX design guide last month that changes almost everything (T1 timing, T3 timing, standby efficiency..) but DID NOT TOUCH the pinout (they made -12V "optional", but that's hardly much of a change).