Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Review: Ti-Like Performance for Less

Moving on to a higher resolution, the first thing we notice after looking through all the graphs is the overall performance delta between the Ti and Super increased slightly. The difference still isn’t much, a few percent at most. Where the Super wins, the difference is almost negligible. It's clear the GTX 1660 Ti can flex its muscle when we lean on the GPU a bit more at the higher resolution.

Regardless of which card is faster, the GTX 1660 Super can easily run 60 fps on most titles. The only games where it fell short were Metro: Exodus and Final Fantasy XV, our resident GPU-killers. All in all, the GTX 1660 Super proved itself to be a worthy 2560 x 1440 card, too.

The Division 2

Strange Bridgade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro: Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield V

The Witcher 3

