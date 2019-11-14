EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests
In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.
We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.078V
|11.949V
|1.07%
|Pass
|5V
|4.927V
|4.809V
|2.39%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.309V
|3.141V
|5.08%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.902V
|4.857V
|0.92%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.079V
|11.904V
|1.45%
|Pass
|5V
|4.931V
|4.791V
|2.84%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.309V
|3.108V
|6.07%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.907V
|4.836V
|1.45%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.078V
|11.962V
|0.96%
|Pass
|5V
|4.931V
|4.790V
|2.86%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.309V
|3.100V
|6.32%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.906V
|4.806V
|2.04%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.065V
|11.937V
|1.06%
|Pass
|5V
|4.923V
|4.806V
|2.38%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.304V
|3.138V
|5.02%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.887V
|4.836V
|1.04%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.065V
|11.873V
|1.59%
|Pass
|5V
|4.923V
|4.782V
|2.86%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.304V
|3.104V
|6.05%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.886V
|4.788V
|2.01%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.065V
|11.942V
|1.02%
|Pass
|5V
|4.923V
|4.786V
|2.78%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.304V
|3.098V
|6.23%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.884V
|4.786V
|2.01%
|Pass
The 3.3V rail's performance is disappointing. The +12V rail should also stay within 1% in all tests.
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.
A small voltage overshoot at 5VSB, which is nothing to worry about.
Power Supply Timing Tests
There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms.
|T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay)
|Load
|T1
|T3
|20%
|60ms
|294ms
|50%
|68ms
|294ms
The PWR_OK delay is our of the 100-150ms region, so the PSU does not support the alternative sleep mode, which will be a requirement by the ATX v2.52 from 2020.
Ripple Measurements
Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.
The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|12.4 mV
|5.6 mV
|12.0 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|10.0 mV
|6.0 mV
|12.2 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|10.4 mV
|6.8 mV
|12.9 mV
|7.7 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|13.7 mV
|7.1 mV
|14.1 mV
|8.1 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|14.4 mV
|6.6 mV
|15.8 mV
|8.4 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|15.7 mV
|6.9 mV
|16.8 mV
|8.8 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|18.0 mV
|7.9 mV
|19.4 mV
|9.7 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|18.3 mV
|8.8 mV
|22.2 mV
|9.9 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|21.5 mV
|9.8 mV
|25.3 mV
|10.7 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|25.4 mV
|13.8 mV
|35.2 mV
|18.8 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|27.1 mV
|15.0 mV
|42.2 mV
|21.2 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|8.0 mV
|7.5 mV
|16.8 mV
|9.2 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|24.8 mV
|11.7 mV
|27.8 mV
|14.6 mV
|Pass
The ripple suppression is good on all rails but the 3.3V, where there is a large increase in the 100% and 110% load tests.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110% Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.
No spurs exceed the limits.
Active Clamp Reset Forward designs characteristically hold steady voltages better.
The criticism regarding transient response is flawed in that it is not tested the way that people are actually going to use the things, ie with the caps in place.
While I'm sure no one is stamping an official seal of approval on PSUs, I'd imagine they'd be ripped on pretty hard if it didn't actually adhere to ATX specifications.
Evga's marketing wank goes on about the higher quality capacitors on the output board. A more useful test, IMO, would be to test that transient response under conditions that people are actually using the thing. Given that it only slightly failed this testing methodology without the caps, I'm left to believe that it would do just fine tested in a real world situation.