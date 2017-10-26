FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HPT750M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 19.1mV 6.0mV 6.6mV 11.4mV Pass 20% Load 19.1mV 6.3mV 6.7mV 15.9mV Pass 30% Load 18.5mV 6.2mV 6.9mV 17.8mV Pass 40% Load 19.2mV 6.5mV 7.6mV 19.8mV Pass 50% Load 20.2mV 7.6mV 7.0mV 18.0mV Pass 60% Load 21.7mV 7.6mV 7.7mV 20.2mV Pass 70% Load 22.8mV 7.6mV 7.1mV 15.5mV Pass 80% Load 21.5mV 9.4mV 10.3mV 21.3mV Pass 90% Load 22.2mV 9.8mV 10.5mV 21.0mV Pass 100% Load 24.1mV 12.6mV 10.9mV 24.5mV Pass 110% Load 68.9mV 78.3mV 78.9mV 77.8mV Fail Cross-Load 1 20.5mV 8.7mV 8.6mV 8.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 23.3mV 12.0mV 10.0mV 14.9mV Pass

Ripple suppression is great on every rail. It's only during the overload test, when we clearly push the PSU past its limits, that ripple gets out of control (especially on the minor rails). As stated, though, the PSU operates beyond its limits there, and at very high temperatures, so we don't include those results in our final rating.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

