The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Tomb Raider

The GeForce GTX 770 bests Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680, but neither card is really fluid enough to call the Ultimate Quality preset smooth. AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition maintains an advantage in this title.

A big performance dip that hits all cards equally is responsible for bringing the averages down. The new GeForce GTX 770 drops all the way to 20 FPS during this sequence.

Average frame time variance is pretty good in Tomb Raider. Although the GeForce GTX 770 tends toward the bottom of this chart, its 3.7 ms result isn’t problematic as a worst-case situation.