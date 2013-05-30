The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: BioShock Infinite

A slight lead over the GeForce GTX 680s is enough to earn the new 770s a spot right behind a pair of 780s. The scaling over a single card isn’t perfect, but an average of 86 FPS almost guarantees our next chart won’t show any worrisome dips into unplayable territory.

They do touch the high 40 FPS territory at one point, but the GeForce GTX 770s spend most of their time up above a smooth 80 FPS.

Every multi-GPU combination we’re testing exhibits at least 5 ms frame time variance in our worst-case measurement, but the averages look good to us. Two GeForce GTX 770s lead this chart.