OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenCL: Bitmining, LuxMark, And ratGPU

Bitmining

We use GUIMiner on top of CLMiner to benchmark OpenCL-based bitmining performance.

AMD's GCN architecture is known for its alacrity in this workload, which really emphasizes integer math. Even the Radeon HD 6970's VLIW4 design does really well, beating the GK110-based Titan. GeForce GTX 580 may be one generation old now, but it's still better than GeForce GTX 680 in this use case.

LuxMark 2.0 - Scene "Sala"

The margin between Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan and its utterly defeated GeForce GTX 680 is even larger this time around. AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is still way ahead of the competition.

ratGPU Renderer

This application has a built-in benchmark we like using for measuring OpenCL performance. The GeForce GTX Titan inches out Nvidia's GeForce GTX 680. But the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition finishes ahead of them both by a decent margin.