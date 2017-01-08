Intel X99 Motherboard Price List

Intel X99 ATX Motherboards
ASRock
ASRock X99 Extreme3View Deal
MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review
ASRock X99 Extreme4View Deal
MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme4 Review
ASRock X99 TaichiView Deal
ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99 Killer/3.1View Deal
ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional Gaming i7View Deal
ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99 KillerView Deal
ASRock X99 Extreme6/acView Deal
MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme6/ac
Asus
Asus X99-EView Deal
Asus X99-A/USB 3.1View Deal
Asus X99-A IIView Deal
Asus TUF Sabertooth X99View Deal
Asus X99-Pro/USB 3.1View Deal
Asus ROG Strix X99 GamingView Deal
Asus X99-Deluxe/U3.1View Deal
Asus X99-Deluxe IIView Deal
Gigabyte
Gigabyte GA-X99-UD3PView Deal
Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLIView Deal
Gigabyte GA-X99-Ultra GamingView Deal
Gigabyte GA-X99-Phoenix SLIView Deal
Gigabyte GA-X99-Designare EXView Deal
MSI
MSI X99A SLI PlusView Deal
MSI X99A RaiderView Deal
MSI X99A TomahawkView Deal
MSI X99A SLI Krait EditionView Deal
MSI X99A SLIView Deal
MSI X99A Gaming 7View Deal
MSI X99a MPowerView Deal
MSI X99A Gaming Pro CarbonView Deal
MORE: Best Graphics
MORE: Best Memory
MORE: Best Monitors
Because this article isn't about processors. It is about motherboards. Also, there aren't any 2011v4 processors. Socket 2011v3 indicates a revision to the LGA2011 socket. Xeon v4 processors function in LGA2011v3 sockets and do not have a revised platform.