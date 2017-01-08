Trending

Intel X99 Motherboard Price List

Intel X99 ATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock X99 Extreme3View Deal


MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review

ASRock X99 Extreme4View Deal


MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme4 Review

ASRock X99 TaichiView Deal

ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99 Killer/3.1View Deal

ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional Gaming i7View Deal

ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99 KillerView Deal

ASRock X99 Extreme6/acView Deal


MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme6/ac

Asus

Asus X99-EView Deal

Asus X99-A/USB 3.1View Deal

Asus X99-A IIView Deal

Asus TUF Sabertooth X99View Deal

Asus X99-Pro/USB 3.1View Deal

Asus ROG Strix X99 GamingView Deal

Asus X99-Deluxe/U3.1View Deal

Asus X99-Deluxe IIView Deal

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GA-X99-UD3PView Deal

Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLIView Deal

Gigabyte GA-X99-Ultra GamingView Deal

Gigabyte GA-X99-Phoenix SLIView Deal

Gigabyte GA-X99-Designare EXView Deal

MSI

MSI X99A SLI PlusView Deal

MSI X99A RaiderView Deal

MSI X99A TomahawkView Deal

MSI X99A SLI Krait EditionView Deal

MSI X99A SLIView Deal

MSI X99A Gaming 7View Deal

MSI X99a MPowerView Deal

MSI X99A Gaming Pro CarbonView Deal


3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DotNetMaster777 09 January 2017 16:25
    Awesome article about Motherboards !
  • carver_g 14 January 2017 18:35
    Why no mention of 2011 v4 Processors? They are out now
  • IInuyasha74 15 January 2017 18:49
    19158613 said:
    Why no mention of 2011 v4 Processors? They are out now

    Because this article isn't about processors. It is about motherboards. Also, there aren't any 2011v4 processors. Socket 2011v3 indicates a revision to the LGA2011 socket. Xeon v4 processors function in LGA2011v3 sockets and do not have a revised platform.
