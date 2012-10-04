Four 2.5" Hard Drives From 500 GB To 1 TB, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7

Due to their design as quiet, energy-efficient disks, the Hitachi Travelstar 5K1000, Toshiba MQ01ABD100, and Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD5000LPVT do not stand out in PCMark 7. Meanwhile, the 7200 RPM Hitachi Travelstar 7K750 only manages to eke out a small advantage over the other three disks.