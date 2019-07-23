Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Review: High-Res Gaming at a Premium Price

Performance Results: 3840 x 2160
Beyond the GeForce RTX 2080 Super’s adeptness at 2560 x 1440, it also borders on acceptable at 3840 x 2160, though certain games need to have their quality settings turned down to stay smooth enough.
Across our benchmark suite, the 2080 Super averages about 70 FPS to the GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition’s 65 FPS—a greater-than 7% speed-up. The extra memory bandwidth afforded by 16 Gb/s GDDR6 modules is a real boon at 4K, where GeForce RTX 2080 Super extends its lead over the 2070 Super to 15%. That’s two percent higher than what we saw at 2560 x 1440.
Still, if you’re truly serious about gaming at 4K on a single GPU, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the way to go. Its >80 FPS average across our suite is more than 15% higher than RTX 2080 Super and 33% better than RTX 2070 Super.
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Final Fantasy XV (DX11)
Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Exodus (DX12)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Strange Brigade (Vulkan)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
TLDR It's basically just a price drop. You could overclock your founder's edition for the same performance increase.
There is no way this product can be recommended... NO WAY in hell.
Score should be 2.5/5
Not quite? The 2060 Super includes more memory and more memory bandwidth along with more shaders.
All the cards have more shaders and also probably will have more clocking headroom. This is not like the HD7970GHz edition that was a binned speed chip. These are binned but binned with more total shaders.
Because price is only one aspect of the total score for a card?
Value is also in the eye of the beholder. Why did the owner of my company dump $140K into a Mercedes that has had massive problems after his $140K Audis transmission blew and he only got $20K for the trade? I mean hell its a construction company and he could have bought two very nice Ford Raptors instead which makes more sense but he likes the other cars more.
Point being, while I agree the price is a tad too high, not everyone sees the RX 5700 XT as a good value when chasing the max FPS. Especially considering that down the road the RX 5700 XT will have to be replaced sooner than the RTX 2080 Super.
It's always the same with you isn't it? Maybe both cards have their value but this one has better value for the market segment it is trying to reach.
BTW Chris is probably the best reviewer TH has, I certainly miss the days when he was running the ship. They are typically fully fledged with plenty of information to help make a good decision.
Yes the RX 5700 XT is a better "value" if price is your only concern but until AMD tosses GCN to the curb and pushes out a new uArch design that can truly push nVidia we wont see any real price war in the GPU market.
Basically AMD needs to pull a Zen.
Yeah, yeah, the 2080ti is the top dog... No, the Titan V was it? I can't remember as AMD is so far behind we have to deal with this pricing nonsense from nVidia to get decent performance.
I sound* salty, because I am. I want prices to go down, but no company out there works as a charity. The only way nVidia will ever drop prices (even in the form of a re-brand / re-launch) is with competition.
You can all hope AMD gets their act together and delivers with the next gen.
Cheers!
That was an Op-Ed by the head of TH. Myself, and most moderators, were very much against it anyways as they are always pointless.
However that has NOTHING to do with Chris and his review. Chris has never been that way and always gives an honest opinion for the product.
setting that sad social commentary aside, I love how THG ignores the fact that the 2080 super is just a 1080ti, being sold at $700+
the Rt2070 xt just tested at or just above 2070 speeds (depending on the reviewer), and sells for <400
If that isn't attractive for anyone then you'll never see lower prices from nvidia. Why? because it's people like those, waiting for the mystical nvidia price drop that allows them to NEVER drop their prices. The longer they refuse to buy team red, the more they lock in nvidia's monopolistic practices.
and the more tech journalists and publications like THG ignores NVIDIA's predatory monopolistic pricing, the worst the situation gets.