Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Review: High-Res Gaming at a Premium Price

Performance Results: 3840 x 2160

Beyond the GeForce RTX 2080 Super’s adeptness at 2560 x 1440, it also borders on acceptable at 3840 x 2160, though certain games need to have their quality settings turned down to stay smooth enough.

Across our benchmark suite, the 2080 Super averages about 70 FPS to the GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition’s 65 FPS—a greater-than 7% speed-up. The extra memory bandwidth afforded by 16 Gb/s GDDR6 modules is a real boon at 4K, where GeForce RTX 2080 Super extends its lead over the 2070 Super to 15%. That’s two percent higher than what we saw at 2560 x 1440.

Still, if you’re truly serious about gaming at 4K on a single GPU, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the way to go. Its >80 FPS average across our suite is more than 15% higher than RTX 2080 Super and 33% better than RTX 2070 Super.

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Final Fantasy XV (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Exodus (DX12)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Strange Brigade (Vulkan)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

