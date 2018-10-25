NZXT E Series 850W PSU Review: An Analog Platform With Digital Enhancements

The E850 is a good PSU. However, it costs notably more than the SSR-850FX it's based on. The added digital controller doesn't improve performance, and it doesn't help keep the E850's noise down. On the other hand, NZXT's E850 uses higher-quality caps than Seasonic's original platform. And the data-rich bundled software should help enthusiasts monitor the health of their hardware. If only the readings it reported were more accurate...

Features & Specifications

The E850 is NZXT's E-series flagship. It's an interesting power supply that achieves good performance, but is constrained by the analog platform it's based on. So, why pay $30 to $40 more for its digital control capabilities? If you are interested in monitoring the PSU through software and accessing information like rail voltages and power output, that small premium seems fair. If those extras aren't of use to you, though, the original Seasonic SSR-850FX is probably a better buy.

NZXT is well known for its cases. However, there was a time when it was also prolific on the PSU scene. Then it withdrew from the power supply market altogether. About a year ago, the company decided to collaborate with Seasonic for the release of its E family, consisting of three models with capacities ranging from 500W to 850W. The trio is based on a modified version of Seasonic's popular Focus Plus platform, which appears to utilize a semi-digital design. Nevertheless, performance doesn't change; the E850 matches the older analog-only version. And yet its price tag is about $30 higher than the corresponding Focus Plus Gold model.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA1225H12SF-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable through software) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 88 x 152mm Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

Since the E850 employs Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold platform, it naturally sports the same 80 PLUS Gold certification. On the Cybenetics scale, it scores ETA-A efficiency. The E850 also earns a LAMBDA-Standard+ noise rating, meaning that it's not particularly quiet.

All of the protection features we expect are included. Further, NZXT's cooling fan measures 120mm across and uses a fluid dynamic bearing that should last a very long time. This PSU does feature a semi-passive mode that can be deactivated through bundled software. It'd be even better if there was a physical switch to toggle this feature on or off, though.

Finally, the PSU's enclosure is relatively compact, and its 10-year warranty is ample.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70 3 0.3 Watts 100 840 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

The minor rails offer up to 100W combined power, while the +12V rail delivers as much as 70A. It's easily able to handle a couple of high-end graphics cards. The 5VSB rail's 15W capacity should suffice, too.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG ✓ 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG ✓ 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm) 3 6 18AWG ✓ SATA (500mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 2 8 18AWG ✗ Four-pin Molex (500mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 18AWG ✗ USB Cable (560mm) 1 1 28AWG ✗ AC Power Cord (1360mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

All of the E850's cables are long, but the distance between its peripheral connectors is just too short at 10cm. We'd at least like to see the four-pin Molex connectors 15cm from each other.

The connector count is sufficient, including two EPS cables and six PCIe connectors on three cables. Moreover, with eight SATA and six 4-pin Molex connectors, you'll have little trouble adding hard drives or fans in the future.

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11



