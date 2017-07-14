Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

OC: Ryzen 7 1800X

Since we have multiple Ryzen 7 1800X CPUs, each one gets its own number. Our freshly lapped processor is first.

Ryzen 7 1800X #1: 5411 MHz

The temperature drops, frequencies increase, but our optimism does not last for long. This CPU wouldn't stabilize at 5420 MHz, and it's just barely able to run at 5400 MHz. With a little work, and by tweaking the settings, we manage to pass GPUPI at 5411 MHz, reducing the three-second delta to just 0.9s.

We score a beautiful 2430 points in CineBench R15 at 5323 MHz, again falling short of first place. Our CPU is a good one, but it isn't setting any records.

Before moving on to other samples, we make note that this chip's IMC is quite average. Under LN2 cooling, it's impossible to push our memory beyond 3000 MT/s. Unable to achieve higher data rates, we instead tighten timings to 11-11-11-26 and use a REF_CLOCK setting of 139 MHz to boost our score a bit.

Ryzen 7 1800X #2: 5200 MHz, DDR4 At 3310 MT/s

Our second sample isn't quite as good as the first one. As a result, we didn't spend a lot of time trying to push its performance. After assembling and waterproofing our platform, we spent another two hours toying with the chip's limits. In the end, Cinebench ran successfully at a little higher than 5200 MHz.

Incidentally, this CPU's memory controller is quite good. It allowed us to complete SuperPI 32M with a memory frequency of 1655 MHz (3310 MT/s).



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: How To Overclock AMD Ryzen CPUs



MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K



MORE: CPU Overclocking Guide: How (and Why) to Tweak Your Processor