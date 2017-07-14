Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

OC: Ryzen 7 1800X
Since we have multiple Ryzen 7 1800X CPUs, each one gets its own number. Our freshly lapped processor is first.
Ryzen 7 1800X #1: 5411 MHz
The temperature drops, frequencies increase, but our optimism does not last for long. This CPU wouldn't stabilize at 5420 MHz, and it's just barely able to run at 5400 MHz. With a little work, and by tweaking the settings, we manage to pass GPUPI at 5411 MHz, reducing the three-second delta to just 0.9s.
We score a beautiful 2430 points in CineBench R15 at 5323 MHz, again falling short of first place. Our CPU is a good one, but it isn't setting any records.
Before moving on to other samples, we make note that this chip's IMC is quite average. Under LN2 cooling, it's impossible to push our memory beyond 3000 MT/s. Unable to achieve higher data rates, we instead tighten timings to 11-11-11-26 and use a REF_CLOCK setting of 139 MHz to boost our score a bit.
Ryzen 7 1800X #2: 5200 MHz, DDR4 At 3310 MT/s
Our second sample isn't quite as good as the first one. As a result, we didn't spend a lot of time trying to push its performance. After assembling and waterproofing our platform, we spent another two hours toying with the chip's limits. In the end, Cinebench ran successfully at a little higher than 5200 MHz.
Incidentally, this CPU's memory controller is quite good. It allowed us to complete SuperPI 32M with a memory frequency of 1655 MHz (3310 MT/s).
Even more, it's very interesting since it gives some credibility that AMD is not binning due to defects, but electrical properties, hence, making the rumour mill of being able to unlock some 4C and 6C to higher core counts not that far-fetched.
Cheers!
(hope I used this correctly)
Just wondering ... would it be considered a 'faux pas' (or, an insult to AMD) to release the batch numbers?
Wasn't that a similar case with the Phenom X4, X3, and X2's? Or were those 3's and 2's disabled cores due to defect?
They were a mix of both. If you were lucky (and could track down some of the batches) you were able to unlock the CPU with little worry, but there were defective ones that when unlocked, would not work. I came across both myself.
To be honest, I just catalog it as "interesting", because I will pay the difference to always get the full working version, but I do know there's people out there that like gambling and can track batch numbers :P
Cheers!
True. It's just nice to have more non-validated statistical-irrelevant proof! Haha.
Cheers! :P
While it might not be surprising, it shows the immaturity of the Ryzen processors in that the build quality is not the same between different CPUs or even CCXes and binning is what they do for the lower cored versions. If your build process was mature ALL your chips would come out mostly the same and "awesome" then at that point your forced to just shutdown cores to make the lower cored processors.