Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

PowerColor HD 7950 PCS

The Powercolor HD 7950 PCS is factory-overclocked to 880 MHz, just like MSI's HD 7950 TwinFrozr III. Otherwise, it is surprisingly similar to the Sapphire HD 7950 OC, sharing its dual-slot and twin axial fan design. Even the fans it uses are almost identical.

Unfortunately, this includes the fact that it's hard to pull the power connectors out. PowerColor does make the opening in the plastic shroud larger, but you can clearly see that heat pipe in the way in the image below. Fortunately, the card is pretty thin, making it a great candidate for CrossFire configurations.

Although it's a subtle style cue, we do like the matte finish on this card's plastic cover.