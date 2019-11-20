Razer Raptor 27 Review: Best-Looking Gaming Monitor

Razer Raptor 27 deals Razer Raptor Razer £699.99 View

Viewing Angles

Razer doesn’t mention AHVA in its specs for the Raptor 27, but we suspect that technology’s in play because the monitor has one the best side view photos we’ve ever taken. There is no visible color shift, and brightness falloff is 10% at most. Though the top-down view shows a green shift and 30% light reduction, its detail is solid with very little washout. This monitor has some of the best off-axis image quality we’ve seen to date, besides from the Alienware AW5520QF, but that monitors boasts OLED monitor, which is superior to any LCD panel type.

Screen Uniformity

Our Raptor 27 sample showed a couple of hotspots at the upper-left and lower-right, which hurt its screen uniformity score. Still, its score here is average when compared against other IPS monitors. We couldn’t see any problem when playing dark gaming scenes or watching murky-looking movies, like Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Obviously, higher frame rates mean quicker panel response and lower input lag. But the 144Hz Raptor 27 competes favorably with the 165Hz Aorus monitors. A difference of 3ms isn’t likely to be a factor, unless you’re among the most-skilled players. The Raptor’s 7ms screen draw means you won’t see significant motion blur. To completely eradicate it, you can use the backlight strobe; however, turning on the backlight strobe limits the refresh rate to 120Hz, locks out FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility and reduces light output by 40%.

