Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT Review: Cooler and Quieter Than AMD’s Reference Card

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT deals 178 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sapphire 11293-01-20G Radeon... Amazon £400.69 View

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440

Sapphire’s Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT is generally a little faster than AMD’s reference version thanks to a 3%-higher Game clock rate. This means that all the performance observations we made in our launch coverage apply here as well. These cards are perfect for gaming at 2560 x 1440. They’re also ample for 1920 x 1080, though we don’t think you need to spend $400+ for smooth frame rates at that resolution.

Expect average frame rates just over 10% higher from Sapphire’s Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 Super.

Battlefield V (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Final Fantasy XV (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Metro: Exodus (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Strange Brigade (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content