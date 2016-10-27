SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SX700-LPT's total performance rating, comparing it to other PSUs we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The SX700-LPT's performance is much higher than the SX500-LG. However, Lian Li's similar offering leads significantly. The PE-750's biggest problem is its warranty, which is only two years long.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SX700-LPT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Because of its high price, the SX700-LPT fails to score well in our value metric.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

The SX700-LPT's major advantage is its low overall noise output under normal temperature conditions.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

Efficiency-wise, the strongest SilverStone SFX-L offering fares pretty well. As you can see, though, it's way behind the highly efficient PE-750.