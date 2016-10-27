SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the SX700-LPT's total performance rating, comparing it to other PSUs we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The SX700-LPT's performance is much higher than the SX500-LG. However, Lian Li's similar offering leads significantly. The PE-750's biggest problem is its warranty, which is only two years long.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SX700-LPT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Because of its high price, the SX700-LPT fails to score well in our value metric.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).
The SX700-LPT's major advantage is its low overall noise output under normal temperature conditions.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.
Efficiency-wise, the strongest SilverStone SFX-L offering fares pretty well. As you can see, though, it's way behind the highly efficient PE-750.
A permanent flaw (false power-good signal), combined with a periodical flaw (far out of specs ripple if this unit gets overloaded), are more than enough evidence in order for me to conclude that this PSU is a potential danger for the rest of the hardware!!.
Once more, thanks for the great review Aris!
And seriously, what were they thinking with that layout? One short and the thing will definitely fry and take down your circuit breaker with it. Considering the number of missed surface mount solder points, shorts are going to be likely.