SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST1500-TI's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load23.0mV6.5mV8.3mV3.6mVPass
20% Load15.6mV7.6mV9.6mV3.8mVPass
30% Load16.0mV7.2mV10.5mV4.3mVPass
40% Load16.6mV7.7mV11.3mV5.2mVPass
50% Load18.3mV8.3mV12.4mV5.0mVPass
60% Load25.7mV9.2mV13.5mV5.7mVPass
70% Load34.4mV11.1mV15.0mV6.4mVPass
80% Load19.5mV11.0mV19.9mV6.9mVPass
90% Load19.6mV11.6mV15.5mV7.2mVPass
100% Load20.5mV12.6mV17.0mV7.9mVPass
110% Load21.6mV13.3mV18.4mV8.1mVPass
Cross-Load 141.7mV9.8mV11.4mV4.3mVPass
Cross-Load 219.4mV11.7mV13.4mV7.0mVPass
Enhance Electronics platforms don't usually fare well when it comes to ripple suppression, so the ST1500-TI's performance in this section is a nice surprise. Ripple suppression on all rails is great, though our cross-load tests reveal that there are regions where ripple at +12V exceeds 100mV! Thankfully, ripple suppression never exceeds the ATX specification on any of the rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

5 Comments
  berezini.2013 11 December 2017 20:39
    This is the season to be mining. Its winter and those that do mine should be doing so to keep the house warm during peak winter season if not to earn extra cash to go under the tree then to at least help lower their heating bill. -evil grin- actually im trying to promote people to buy more graphics cards because when all this fake coin crashes it will be raining graphics cards cheap everywhere!
  jihtu 12 December 2017 08:33
    Yeah, when it crashes - who knows, maybe it only crashes in 10 years, maybe it wont? Dont be so cynical
  wesley_agina 13 December 2017 11:42
    I had not noticed the absence of a power switch, someone could have sent an uncompleted one, otherwise looks great.
  Jean-Yves 14 December 2017 18:00
    No power switch? Who will buy this?
  berezini.2013 31 January 2018 00:50
    its been what couple weeks... and already someone jacked 500mil? people are not stupid as you think to keep fake digital money as real money.
