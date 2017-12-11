SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST1500-TI's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 23.0mV 6.5mV 8.3mV 3.6mV Pass 20% Load 15.6mV 7.6mV 9.6mV 3.8mV Pass 30% Load 16.0mV 7.2mV 10.5mV 4.3mV Pass 40% Load 16.6mV 7.7mV 11.3mV 5.2mV Pass 50% Load 18.3mV 8.3mV 12.4mV 5.0mV Pass 60% Load 25.7mV 9.2mV 13.5mV 5.7mV Pass 70% Load 34.4mV 11.1mV 15.0mV 6.4mV Pass 80% Load 19.5mV 11.0mV 19.9mV 6.9mV Pass 90% Load 19.6mV 11.6mV 15.5mV 7.2mV Pass 100% Load 20.5mV 12.6mV 17.0mV 7.9mV Pass 110% Load 21.6mV 13.3mV 18.4mV 8.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 41.7mV 9.8mV 11.4mV 4.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 19.4mV 11.7mV 13.4mV 7.0mV Pass

Enhance Electronics platforms don't usually fare well when it comes to ripple suppression, so the ST1500-TI's performance in this section is a nice surprise. Ripple suppression on all rails is great, though our cross-load tests reveal that there are regions where ripple at +12V exceeds 100mV! Thankfully, ripple suppression never exceeds the ATX specification on any of the rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

