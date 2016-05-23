SilverStone Strider Titanium ST60F-TI PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

Mostly because of increased ripple on the +12V rail, the ST60F-TI doesn't do so well in this chart, even compared to lower-efficiency units.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

Given an exorbitant price, the ST60F-TI's last-place finish in our performance/dollar chart doesn't come as a surprise.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Results

Despite the lack of a semi-passive mode, SilverStone's ST60F-TI achieves pretty low average noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Results

Efficiency is clearly this power supply's advantage. But are you willing to pay a premium price for it?