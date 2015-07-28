Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Database Server Workload

The next series of tests uses traditional server workloads. The first charts in each group show scaling performance by queue depth, while the second chart (what we call a snake chart) shows IOPS under latency. This is the amount of IOPS you can achieve before latency increases. System administrators will want to tune the workload to the highest IOPS before latency increases.

Thecus' N5810 Pro doesn't scale well as the database workload increases. The IOPS remain steady, but latency increases as the task gets more demanding.