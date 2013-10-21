Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Results: Air-Cooled GPU; Medium Mounting Pressure

Our last bit of testing comes from applying these thermal compounds to GPUs, and the results are significantly different from what we saw cooling our CPUs.

The failure of some pastes may be explained by rapid hardening, and a second test with two additional cycles didn't change the outcome. What do we learn from those failures? While value-added pastes may work well with the CPU coolers they were bundled with, they may not behave well under the higher temperatures generated by powerful GPUs, and shouldn't be used with them.