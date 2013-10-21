Trending

Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

It's time for the numbers. In addition to testing liquid metal compounds and thermally conductive adhesives, each paste is discussed on its own merits before we chart out the results of four usage cases. After all, these products behave differently.

Results: Air-Cooled GPU; Medium Mounting Pressure

Our last bit of testing comes from applying these thermal compounds to GPUs, and the results are significantly different from what we saw cooling our CPUs.

The failure of some pastes may be explained by rapid hardening, and a second test with two additional cycles didn't change the outcome. What do we learn from those failures? While value-added pastes may work well with the CPU coolers they were bundled with, they may not behave well under the higher temperatures generated by powerful GPUs, and shouldn't be used with them.

  • rolli59 21 October 2013 04:15
    As good as the first part!
  • dragonfang18 21 October 2013 04:28
    I loved the toothpaste part. What about Vicks Vaporub? I wonder how that thing would do.
  • Azn Cracker 21 October 2013 04:30
    Yeaaaa! nice in depth article. Disappointed that cheese was not use as a paste :(
  • ledpellet 21 October 2013 04:33
    Can you test Antec Formula 7 NANO DIAMOND Thermal Compound?
  • TehDudeMan 21 October 2013 04:41
    Great article guys! As a reader for over 10 years pretty much daily, this reminds me of the old Tom's Hardware. These type of in depth articles on enthusiast products are what I love.
  • Matt Edwards 21 October 2013 04:55
    A great article, agree the application of the compound, not the compound itself is most important.

    Like ledpellet I too am curious about these diamond compounds. Wonder if it offers similar results to the Coollaboratory products with an easier application, or if the results simply don't justify the price. E.g in Australia, Innovation Cooling IC7 Diamond 7 Carat Thermal Compound Paste - 1.5G can be found for as much as $25. The cheapest I have managed to find it for is $15. For that price it would want to be good considering the leading GELID GC Extreme, can be found for around $8.
  • TerranTerrance 21 October 2013 04:58
    Adding Ceramique would be greatly appreciated!
  • danwat1234 21 October 2013 05:03
    Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra isn't all that good after a year of hard use. In fact, it completely hardens / dries. On my X9100 after 9 months of nearly 24/7 100% load, I started seeing high temps and after 1 year auto shut downs while crunching. Turns out it was shutting off because it hit the 105 C thermal protection.
    Opened it up; thermal compound was as hard as a rock. has to pocket knife blade and sand it down.
    So for longevity it sucks. That is something to consider, not just initial performance, but performance months and years down the road. Especially for laptops that aren't designed to be opened up frequently for repasting.

    After trying Liquid Ultra many times and having it fail on me, I've put on Arctic MX-2 that has a supposed 8 year durability rating. Initial performance is great, we'll see how it lasts (been 3 weeks so far).
  • slomo4sho 21 October 2013 05:06
    CLU and Arctic MX-4 are both great products. MX-2 and MX-4 can often be found free after rebate so they are an exceptional value.
  • CaptainTom 21 October 2013 05:45
    More things like this! Articles like this will keep me here more often!
