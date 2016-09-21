Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the TPG-1500D-T's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other PSU's performance is shown relative to it.
The TPG-1250D-T uses a better and more sophisticated platform, so it is no surprise that it achieves a significantly higher overall performance score compared to the TPG-1500D-T, which it is supposed to be this family's flagship.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-1500D-T's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
A very high price hurts Thermaltake's outcome in this metric. However, 250 W-higher capacity and an expensive price tag on the TPG-1250D-T give the 1.5 kW model a slight edge.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
The high-capacity Toughpower unit can be very noisy under taxing conditions, and this affects the overall noise output score in a big way.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
Compared to other high-capacity Titanium-rated units, the TPG-1500D-T finishes in last place. Really, capable Titanium-class PSUs still don't have a significant efficiency advantage compared to good Platinum-rated ones, so you should seriously consider whether it's worth investing in a super-expensive Titanium PSU.
