Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TPG-1500D-T's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other PSU's performance is shown relative to it.

The TPG-1250D-T uses a better and more sophisticated platform, so it is no surprise that it achieves a significantly higher overall performance score compared to the TPG-1500D-T, which it is supposed to be this family's flagship.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-1500D-T's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

A very high price hurts Thermaltake's outcome in this metric. However, 250 W-higher capacity and an expensive price tag on the TPG-1250D-T give the 1.5 kW model a slight edge.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

The high-capacity Toughpower unit can be very noisy under taxing conditions, and this affects the overall noise output score in a big way.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Compared to other high-capacity Titanium-rated units, the TPG-1500D-T finishes in last place. Really, capable Titanium-class PSUs still don't have a significant efficiency advantage compared to good Platinum-rated ones, so you should seriously consider whether it's worth investing in a super-expensive Titanium PSU.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spat55 21 September 2016 18:02
    So basically a poor performing PSU at this price point and the only good thing is a RGB fan I won't see because my PSU is always face down and preferably under a PSU cover, okay got it.
  • g-unit1111 21 September 2016 18:35
    What's the point of having an RGB ring on a bottom mounted PSU where nobody will see the fan anyways? :??:

    Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:
  • spat55 21 September 2016 18:43
    18628558 said:
    What's the point of having an RGB ring on a bottom mounted PSU where nobody will see the fan anyways? :??:

    Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:

    Yeah it's just a crap unit which is hoping the kids orgasm over those RGB lighting, it's doing my head in but I'm sure it'll soon become mainstream then die.
  • powernod 21 September 2016 18:51
    Extremely dissapointed by Thermaltake.
    Only at the TPG-1250D-T they used the new & excellent CST platform by CWT.
    For all the other wattage models so far, ( 850 & 1500watt ) they used mediocre platforms by Enhance.
    I had high expectations for Tt's new line of PSUs, but they were proven futile.
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 September 2016 20:58
    Thanks for another thorough, excellent, psu review, great job Aris. Disappointed by TT, as well. That is one flawed, less than mediocre (esp for the price) unit, OEM'd to Enhance by another predictable 3rd party company. Some pretty lights on the fan and it's 1600 watt helm of their "flagship" series moniker is supposed to justify that $430 pricetag? Fails to meet minimum atx specs in several areas, hold up time for such an expensive unit is also unacceptable. Similar to the MasterWatt Maker, it can't hope to compete with similar units from their competitors, which are lower in price, better in efficiency and overall specs.
  • vc9966 21 September 2016 21:24
    almost every performance below average, but cheaper than CM 1200 worker
  • Nuckles_56 21 September 2016 22:40
    The 12V CL1 was certainly one of the more interesting waveforms I've seen in a while. But overall I'm pretty disappointed in Thermaltake for producing such a over priced under performing PSU
  • Br1414 22 September 2016 02:32
    Typo? 16 amps is the max legal load on a 20 amp 120v plug, thus option A apparently. Option B appears to be the old wall A/C style 20 amp 240 volt plug. Both a t slot styles. So maybe you rig something, but more or less you need an electrician just to use this thing safely! I guess you got the money...
  • Valantar 22 September 2016 12:31
    Individually sleeved cables in the traditional "ketchup and mustard" colours? Wow, that made me laugh. Out loud. Might be suitable to some kind of early 2000s retro theme build?

    Also, I love the pixelated 8-bit-ish thing you've got going on with the ripple graphs on page 9. Perhaps

    Otherwise, this was pretty much as expected. A useless product (the world does not need more 1000W+ PSUs), with useless features (RGB in a place where it'll be invisible in 90+% of modern cases), at a useless price point. That it performs badly as well just adds icing to the turd.
