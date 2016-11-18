Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The unit's efficiency falls within the 90-92% region from around 160 to 590W, with load on the minor rails staying lower than 75W. This is a decent performance, but definitely not a top-notch one. And in this price segment, the competition is ruthless.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Temperatures inside of the PSU are low given the conditions and loads that we apply.
