Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

In addition to its flagship Titanium line, Thermaltake also equipped the DPS G Gold family with an RGB fan. The highest-capacity model outputting up to 850W is our test subject today.

By

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The unit's efficiency falls within the 90-92% region from around 160 to 590W, with load on the minor rails staying lower than 75W. This is a decent performance, but definitely not a top-notch one. And in this price segment, the competition is ruthless.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside of the PSU are low given the conditions and loads that we apply.

  • powernod 18 November 2016 18:07
    -It's not exactly a PSU-related question but more likely a general one.
    From the pictures from the monitoring software, i can notice that this software is able to measure CPU and GPU temperature. Do you have any idea if such monitoring is (relatively) accurate?
    -Excellent review Aris !!
  • Malik 722 18 November 2016 20:31
    in corsair link software atleast both cpu and gpu temperatures are accurate.
  • Aris_Mp 18 November 2016 20:41
    it takes readings from the system's (actually the individual components') sensors. If those are accurate then the software's readings will be accurate as well. Normally they are accurate.
  • Nuckles_56 18 November 2016 22:11
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before
  • turkey3_scratch 18 November 2016 22:15
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 02:28
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test
  • turkey3_scratch 19 November 2016 02:45
    18887052 said:
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test

    I don't think you're reading the transient response graph properly. It's not a measure of voltage but a measure of ripple (well, technically that is a measure of voltage but it's more a measure of instantaneous offsets of an average, or a highly zoomed in sector).

    That or I am just missing something. I probably am. Not sure what I'm missing though. Forgive my ignorance.
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 04:28
    For this graph http://media.bestofmicro.com/ext/aHR0cDovL21lZGlhLmJlc3RvZm1pY3JvLmNvbS9TLzYvNjIxNzk4L29yaWdpbmFsLzEydl9vZmYuanBn/r_600x450.jpg I hope that I'm not reading it that badly wrong
  • Aris_Mp 19 November 2016 08:52
    yes this is something really weird indeed.
  • sparkyman215 19 November 2016 13:19
    Fantastic review Aris! I absolutely love reading in depth articles about anything. Terrible PSU for the price, but it's an awesome review. Congrats!
