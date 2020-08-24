Viotek GFI27QXA Review: Affordable 144Hz 4K Gaming

Viotek GFI27QXA deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Viewing Angles

The GFI27QXA’s IPS panel performs well in our viewing angle test. At 45 degrees to the sides, there is a visible green shift, but brightness is only down about 10%. Detail stays solid with almost no change in gamma. The top view is less impressive with a 50% output reduction, blue tint and a loss of detail. Overall, this is some of the best off-axis image quality we’ve seen to date.

Screen Uniformity

The measurements show that our GFI27QXA sample offered good screen uniformity. There is no apparent bleed or glow and the meter shows just one slight hotspot in the lower right corner. Field patterns look smooth in both brightness and color at every brightness step.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Because you can’t run adaptive sync at 144Hz, we performed our tests at 120Hz. Unless you have a robust graphics board, you can expect frame rates between 60 and 80fps in most games. This means adaptive sync is a necessity. The GFI27QXA is just a tad slower than its QHD competitors. An 8 ms screen draw means minimal motion blur. Overdrive works well to mitigate that. The overall input lag of 30ms is also reasonable. Skilled players may prefer the faster response of one of the QHD screens, but most gamers will be satisfied with the Viotek’s performance.