Viotek GFI27QXA Review: Affordable 144Hz 4K Gaming

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The Viotek’s competitors are entirely drawn from the 27-inch flat panels in our database. We have a mixture of IPS, VA and TN -- some with HDR and some without. For comparison, we're using the ViewSonic Elite XG270QC, Asus ROG Strix XG279Q , Pixio PX278 , Cooler Master M27-CF and recently reviewed HP Omen 27i.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though it supports HDR, the GFI27QXA doesn’t quite hit 400 nits, but that isn’t a deal-breaker on its own. The key to image quality isn’t about peak output, but its total dynamic range. In that area, the Viotek excels when compared to other IPS screens. With best-in-group black levels, it delivers 1274.3:1 which is better than most IPS or TN monitors can boast.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration has no visible effect on contrast even though we reduced that slider by one click. While a VA panel will offer the best black levels, the GFI27QXA proves itself well if you’re a die-hard IPS fan.

ANSI contrast is equally impressive at 1139.3:1; only a tiny bit behind the class leading XG279Q. We measured excellent field uniformity which helps bolster the intra-image score. In the IPS and TN categories, the GFI27QXA is about as good as it gets for contrast.