AOC Reveals 16-Inch Monitor That Connects Via USB Type-C

by
6 Comments

AOC introduced at CES 2017 a 16-inch monitor that connects to a Mac or PC via USB 3.1 Type-C connection. The company said in a press release that this is the first display of its kind, but given the increasing popularity of USB 3.1 Type-C, it probably isn't going to be the last. Nature abhors a vacuum; companies hate untapped markets.

On to the monitor. AOC said it features a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an IPS panel. The company also highlighted a Low Blue Light feature that--as its name implies--reduces the amount of blue light shed by the display by "controlling color temperature without sacrificing color accuracy." This could prove useful who need to use their devices late at night, for example, because too much exposure to blue light after sunset can interfere with the body's production of sleep hormones. The result: a lot of very tired people.

The main draw is the USB 3.1 Type-C connection. This allows the monitor to connect to a Mac or PC without requiring multiple cables, because it receives both video signals and power from a single connection. The cables are also bi-directional--gone are the days of trying to plug in a USB device, turning it over because it wouldn't go in the first time, and potentially turning it over again because old USB connections seemed to reside in some fourth dimension. The monitor, in other words, is all about convenience.

AOC bundled a "foldable smart cover" with this monitor that allows it to be stood up horizontally or vertically. Software automatically rotates the display based on the monitor's orientation, much like mobile operating systems do with a smartphone or tablet. (The company didn't say if this feature could be disabled for people holding at an angle instead of sticking it in the smart cover.) All told, the product sounds like it's meant for the general consumer, not someone who expects a professional monitor or gaming device.

The monitor--which has been granted the unenviable moniker of AOC 16” class USB-C Monitor (I1601FWUX), will debut at online retailers in Q2 2017 with an MSRP of $199.

Product
AOC 16” class USB-C Monitor (I1601FWUX)
Size
15.6"
Resolution
1920 x 1080
View Angle
IPS 160°/160° (CD<10)
Brightness
220 cd/m2
Response Time
5ms (OD)
I/O
USB 3.1 Type-C x 1
Features
Auto Pivot
Ultra Slim (8.5m)
Light Weight (800g)
Smart Cover
Low Blue Light
Availability
Q2 2017
MSRP $199
Nathaniel Mott
    Your comment
  • hdmark
    What would be the use for a monitor like this? Im sure there is im just not positive.

    I could see this being a secondary (or 3rd/4th) monitor for updates/highlights. or potentially if it had touch, adding a touchpad to a computer.

    maybe as a secondary to a laptop? or even a tablet?
  • chicofehr
    I'm wondering when video cards will start having USB-C ports on them instead of DP and HDMI.
  • DarkSable
    Hdmark, this is something I would absolutely buy. I bring my mini-itx PC over to my friends' often enough that I split a second monitor with him so that I can use it when I come over.

    With this monitor, I could just throw it in the same case as my computer and be set for traveling.
