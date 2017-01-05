Corsair's New HX And TX PSUs

Corsair revealed two new PSU lines, the HX and TX. That's right, the TX line returns again with refreshed models, but let's start first with the HX model, which is higher in Corsair's portfolio.

HX Series PSUs

Corsair said the HX units are based on an updated platform that is electrically superior to the HXi lineup. The lack of the "i" in the model name indicates that there's no Corsair Link compatibility, which means the PSUs don't offer software monitoring or controls, but a hardware switch allows the device to be toggled between a single +12V rail and multiple rails. A 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan is used, supported by a semi-passive mode. The HX units boast a fully modular cable design, Japanese caps rated at 105°C are used for the internals, and the models come with a 10-year warranty. (They're also 80 PLUS Platinum certified.) This new series creates stiff competition for the HXi lineup by offering better performance at a lower price.

The table above shows the differences between the new HX models, the HXi lineup, and the highly popular RMx units. The HX and HXi PSUs have similar prices, with the exception of the HX750 model, which will cost $30 less.

This table shows the power specs of all members of the HX line. All of them can deliver their full power on the +12V rail alone, something typical for PSUs that use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails.

These are the HX PSUs' cable specs. All come equipped with a couple of EPS connectors. The number of PCIe connectors is satisfactory, with the 750W member having four of them, the HX850 six, and the HX1000 and HX1200 boasting eight PCIe connectors.

The modular panel is where the +12V rail mode switch is installed. It will be hard to reach it there, so you better decide carefully which mode best suits your needs.

Looking at the internals of the lower capacity HX units (750W, 850W, and 1kW), the platform looks similar to the one used by the RMx units.

The platform of the HX1200 seems to be identical to the one that the HX1200i unit uses.

TX Series PSUs

The older TX line proved popular, so Corsair decided to bring it back to life through some new models. This time, the fresh TX-M units have 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and a semi-modular design with the 24-pin and the EPS cables fixed. Only quality Japanese capacitors are used for the internals.

The TX-M are able to deliver their full power continuously at up to 50°C ambient. An IA rifle bearing fan is used to keep costs down, but on the plus side, this fan lasts longer than the plain sleeve bearing ones. Corsair said the output noise is kept low by the relaxed fan profile. The models come with a seven-year warranty, which is quite long for this price category.

Line Corsair TX-M Models TX550M, TX650M, TX750M, TX850M OEM CWT Max. DC Output 550W, 650W, 750W, 850W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular ✓ (semi) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Current Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Temperature Protection Cooling 135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L) Semi-passive operation ✗ Fully Japanese Caps ✓ Compliance ATX12V v2.4 , EPS 2.92 Warranty 7 years



According to Corsair, all protection features are available, including OTP (Over Temperature Protection). The 135mm rifle bearing fan is the same as the the one used by the RMx models. Finally, our sources informed us that the hold-up time will be in line with the ATX spec's requirements (17ms under full load).

Above is the power specs of the entire new TX-M line, which includes four members with capacities ranging from 550W to 850W.

All TX units come with a single EPS connector. In our opinion, the 750W and 850W models should be equipped with a pair of them. The number of PCIe connectors is satisfactory, however, for all members of the line.

The TX-M units will be quite affordable, which, combined with their Gold efficiency and the seven-year warranty, will make them a good choice for people on a tight budget who still need a good PSU.

A peak at the internals of the TX750M and TX850M units shows good quality caps and a number of polymer ones. For a description of the parts, take a look at the following image: