Login | Sign Up
Search

Microsoft Wishes HoloLens A Happy Birthday

by - Source: Microsoft
11 Comments

HoloLens was announced one year ago today, and Microsoft celebrated the occasion by trumpeting the mixed reality headset's progress so far.

March has actually been quite busy on the MR front. Microsoft rebranded Windows Holographic to Windows Mixed Reality to better reflect its hopes for XR on Windows; expanded the HoloLens Agency Readiness Partner Program to offer "extensive, hands-on training" to six more European companies; and has now wrapped up the year with a blog post and video summarizing much of what's been happening in the world of HoloLens.

Microsoft highlighted these tidbits in its blog post:

  • Over 150 exclusive mixed reality apps are now available in the Windows Store.
  • HoloLens is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Japan, France, Germany, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States and we will begin to ship in China before summer.
  • We have expanded the promise of mixed reality by making it attainable for everyone. Windows Mixed Reality, the HoloLens software platform, is built into Windows 10, opening an ecosystem of hardware and software that will revolutionize how we interact with people, places and things.

Many other things have been going on with HoloLens. Developers have started to experiment with game concepts that take advantage of the MR headset, Microsoft created a jerry-rigged Spectator View to help businesses show off MR's potential, and a company called Stryker has signed on to use HoloLens to design better operating rooms. One dev even built an experimental experience that combined HoloLens with the HTC Vive.

Microsoft HoloLens: One-year Anniversary

We also learned more about the HoloLens' internals and how its Holographic Processing Unit works. To say that we're waiting to learn more about the MR headset would be an understatement. Alas, Microsoft said in its blog post that we aren't going to slake our thirst for knowledge until the Build 2017 conference, which runs May 10-12 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Here's hoping that post-birthday bash is illuminating.

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
11 comments
    Your comment
  • bit_user
    I say less congratulatory self-back-patting, and more FoV! Cheaper would also be good.
    0
  • John Nemesh
    The only ones excited are MS employees, everyone else still thinks it's a POS.
    -4
  • urbanj
    Anonymous said:
    The only ones excited are MS employees, everyone else still thinks it's a POS.


    Let me guess, you think it's for gaming?
    6
Display All 11 comments
Most Popular
  1. Merge Labs Is Giving Away HoloCube Developer Kits
  2. Microsoft Expands HoloLens Agency Readiness Partner Program
  3. uSens Hand Tracking Tech Mixes AR And VR
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices