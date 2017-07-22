Photorealistic Game Engine Tech Demos

Rendered in real time
Created by Epic Games, the Unreal Engine has reigned as master of the world of video games ever since its creation in 1994. At the heart of numerous games (Deus Ex, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Bioshock, Borderlands, Mirror’s Edge, and so on), the Unreal Engine still remains today among the best graphics engines around, even if Unity is seriously biting at its heels.
In 2015, Loft in London was released. This demo utilized Unreal Engine 4 to present a loft situated in London, repeatably explorable from every angle, and with the ability to modify the scene in real time. It was effectively possible to select decorative elements to modify their color or texture. Although this is far from what would commonly be rendered with an engine used for the heart of a video game (there are few particle effects, explosions, smoke, etc.), the handling of textures and lighting is spectacular, altogether conveying extremely advanced photorealism.
Its also deceiving. Look at our realistic car in the foreground while you can't really see the shitty trees in the background. With most games today, you need to do everything at a higher quality where for a simple driven animation you can concentrate all the detail in the foreground and skip out on most of the games calculations.
How it translates into gameplay will always be the final criteria. If it's just an animation with little player control, you might as well have packaged it as a movie.