Login | Sign Up
Search

Best Gaming Desktops

by

In 2016, we relaunched our desktop PC reviews with a new test suite that includes 11 games and a plethora of hardware-intensive synthetic benchmarks. Since then, we've tested several gaming desktops of varying performance levels, form factor, and pricing. As it's harder to give awards based on value when it comes to custom-shop PCs, this article includes the majority of our award winners and some that may not have brought home honors, but still impressed us none the less.

MORE: Best Deals

Best Gaming Desktop PCs

MORE: All Desktops Content

When shopping for a new gaming PC, it's important to have a goal in mind. If you need your system to provide excellent framerates in AAA games at 1920 x 1080, you won't need the absolute best (and most expensive) GPU on the market to accomplish this. If you intend to run games with multiple displays or at higher resolutions, that's when you go for the big boys with multi-GPU setups. CPU horsepower is also similarly tied to gaming acumen, and branching out into anything over a quad-core processor will only see performance gains in multi-threaded workloads such as video processing, rendering, and encoding.

Storage and memory capacity is also a prime buy factor that can push the price of a PC fairy high rather quickly. Solid-state storage devices (SSDs) will obviously garner more performance than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but they also cost more for less capacity. If you are a gamer, having a moderate-sized SSD as a primary partition (256GB or so) with a sizable HDD (1TB) is enough to start a respectable game library. Similarly, memory capacity may not improve performance, but faster speeds can see gains in RAM-intensive workloads. Gamer's won't likely need much more than 16GB of memory (and speed usually doesn't play a part in game framerates), but if you have professional-grade applications in store for your new system, a higher memory capacity and speed could be in the cards.

Power is also a prime consideration when choosing a PC. Does the PSU offer enough juice to cover the hardware inside (in most cases, yes, but there are some exceptions)? Can the power supply be upgraded? Is there enough available power to upgrade in the future? The ability to upgrade is another important factor, and case size and expansion options vary drastically between our picks.

Aesthetic value and form factor are also contributing factors to a purchase. If you want your case to shine as bright as the sun or to fit in your living room entertainment center, there are assuredly options out there for either scenario (or both). Most custom shops offer overclocking services to get the most out of your hardware, and if you aren't versed in the art of overclocking and want every drop of performance from your new gaming rig, these services are ideal. Ultimately, budget plays a significant role in a buying decision, and the beauty of a custom-built PC is that you can adjust the configuration until it suits your needs and price.

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best Cooling

The Best

CyberPowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400
Pros
  • X99 Chipset
  • Factory-Overclocked GPU
  • Custom chassis
Cons
  • Mediocre CPU overclock
  • Weak NVMe SSD performance
Verdict

The CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 is a compelling option for anyone looking to tango with an X99 platform. The custom-designed chassis stands out against similarly priced competition, and the factory-overclocked graphics card and speedy memory further justifies its overall value. Although we weren't thrilled with the conservative overclock and uninspiring SSD performance, the Syber M Xtreme 400 contends with Z170 platforms with higher-clocked CPUs while offering more PCIe lanes and processing cores than the i7-6700K-equipped systems. The Syber M Xtreme 400 earns CyberpowerPC a Tom's Approved award for its unique design, competitive performance, and reasonable price.

$1,945 CyberpowerPC

Digital Storm Vanquish 5
Pros
  • Price
  • Moderate CPU Overclock
  • Unique Chassis
Cons
  • USB Connectivity
  • Zip-Tied Cables
Verdict

Digital Storm didn't pull any performance punches by pulling down the price of the Vanquish 5 to a reasonable $2,045. That gets you a moderately-overclocked and water-cooled i7-6700K, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1080, SSD storage, and remote-controlled LED lights in a unique and attractive chassis. The Vanquish 5 easily earns a Tom's Hardware Approved award, but it's a prime candidate to receive higher honors if its value remains unchallenged in our reviews.

$2,045 Digital Storm

Gigabyte BRIX GB-GZ1DTi7-1070-NK
Pros
  • Price/Performance
  • Form factor
  • Unique cooling system
Cons
  • Loud under load
  • High temperatures
  • Cannot be overclocked
Verdict

Gigabyte's Brix Gaming GT desktop PC maybe on borrowed time with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor, but finding a SFF gaming rig with an equally powerful CPU and a full-sized GTX 1070 GPU for under $1,100 would be a tough task. The Gaming GT stands out for more than just its price alone; the design is unique and eye catching, and the custom cooling system manages to keep the desktop components from throttling (although barely, and it's quite loud when doing so). You can't overclock, despite the unlocked CPU and Z170 chipset, but the average consumer will likely (and understandably) not miss this feature. We'd have considered this a contender when it originally debuted at $1,700, but now that the price has dropped (along with our jaws), we're giving it a Tom's Hardware Approved Award, and would highly suggest grabbing it before its gone for good.

-

Maingear Vybe in Best Gaming Desktops
Pros
  • Performance
  • High CPU Overclock
  • Free Remote RGB LED Lights
Cons
  • Pricey Configuration
  • I Can’t Keep It
Verdict

Maingear sent us a powerful 4K gaming PC in the Vybe, and the performance of this premium configuration is a result of the company’s bleeding edge overclocking and pricey component set. Anyone considering a purchase should know that this price range is par for the course from these kinds of top-tier, custom-built gaming PCs, and Maingear was uncharacteristically conservative with the aesthetics of the build it sent us (no paint) to keep the costs down. However, remote-controlled RGB LED lights come free (for a limited time) and individually braided PSU cables give it a decidedly premium look. PCs of this nature won’t appeal to DIY enthusiasts, but average consumers looking for a powerful custom shop gaming rig with a lifetime warranty, expert craftsmanship, and infinite configuration options can be sure to find a Vybe that fits their needs and budget.

Configure Maingear

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Best Graphics

MORE: Best Laptops

The Rest

Acer Predator G1-710-70001
Pros
  • Stylish SFF Chassis
  • Accessories
Cons
  • Price
  • Performance
  • Power Supply
Verdict

Acer’s Predator G1-710-70001 gaming desktop is priced as high as custom shop machines with unlocked processors and watercooling radiators. Although it appears to offer everything a PC gamer could ask for with its stylish design, RGB lighting, and extras, an enthusiast eye knows that you can find better performance for similar (or lower) prices. However, if looks and convenience are your driving forces to a gaming PC purchase, the Predator G1 can provide exceptional gaming performance with all the peripherals you need and a rolling carrying case to haul it around.

$2299.99 Acer

MORE: Best Memory

Digital Storm Velox Z270
Pros
  • Performance
  • Custom-Painted Chassis
  • High CPU And GPU Overclock
Cons
  • Price
  • I Can't Keep It
Verdict

The Digital Storm Velox is a beauty of a machine, with a two-toned, custom-designed chassis bathed in RGB LED lighting, housing a hardware set that makes even the most jaded enthusiasts turn their heads. The brand new Intel Core i7-7700K and dual EVGA GTX 1080 graphics cards are overclocked to their peak attainable clock speeds, and few could deny the benefits of the performance boosts Digital Storm packs into the Velox. We can't recommend the beastly PC for its price tag, but we can say that we've come across few of its kind, and it will be difficult to upend the Velox's benchmark scores, obvious aesthetic value, and possibly its MSRP, until we see another SLI-equipped Kaby Lake system come our way.

$4737.00 DigitalStorm

MORE: Best Monitors

Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 RE-34ISZ
Pros
  • Razer peripherals
  • Stylish case
  • Easily upgradable
  • Price
Cons
  • Performance
  • Single-channel memory
  • Older CPU
Verdict

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 Razer Edition won’t likely be around for too much longer, with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor seeing its lifecycle coming to an end and 8th generation Coffee Lake CPUs already within sight. However, the idea of a Core i7 and GTX 1080-equipped gaming that comes with a mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse from a popular peripheral manufacturer is attractive to most average consumers, and at its reduced price of $1,700, we wouldn’t fault anyone for taking Lenovo up on it. There may be a few performance hang ups, and although it trails other similarly-equipped systems when (for all intents and purposes) it shouldn’t, it still performs in the same ballpark, and sometimes, that’s enough if the price is right.

$1,700 Lenovo

MORE: Best Motherboards

Origin PC Chronos
Pros
  • Petite Yet Powerful
  • Excellent Thermals
  • Custom Chassis
Cons
  • High CPU/GPU Overclock Pricing
  • Cramped Interior
Verdict

The Origin PC Chronos is a tiny box with some serious gaming horsepower under the hood, achieving top-tier gaming performance at the highest settings and resolutions with an overclocked Intel Core i7-7700K processor and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. The gratuitous memory and storage capacity may be a bit overzealous for even a seasoned PC gamer, but this configuration shows us how much of everything can be crammed into a SFF PC no larger than an older gaming console. We can’t recommend it for its practicality or pricing, but if you're looking for a flashy powerhouse rig with multiple color options, a liquid-cooled CPU, premium gaming performance, and an incredibly small footprint, the Origin PC Chronos is an attractive option.

Customize Origin PC

MORE: Best Power Supplies

Steiger Dynamics Era Reference
Pros
  • Quiet Operation
  • Custom SFF Chassis
  • Top-Tier Performance
Cons
  • Price
  • Overclocking Fee
  • Not Core i7
  • Doesn’t Include Couchmaster
Verdict

The Steiger Dynamics Era Reference is an ultimate living room gaming PC, and you can configure it anyway you choose starting at $1,499. With a fully custom hand-brushed aluminum SFF case that fits in your TV stand, this could be a great option for someone looking for a truly custom PC. The price to performance ratio isn’t ideal for those looking to get a deal for the parts inside, with this particular configuration sitting at $2,958. This may not sit too well in the stomachs of many price-conscious shoppers, especially with a Core i5-7600K under the hood. However, you can shave off a few hundred dollars if you can do without the Blue Ray RW drive, sound isolating foam, VR HDMI passthrough, and the overclocking services. We see this build as more of a business card of what Steiger Dynamics is capable of, with many of the components and extra services aimed at reducing the noise and increasing the performance. For average consumers looking for a gaming rig with a unique and sleek case design, top-tier performance, and a plethora of optional specialized services (overclocking, sound dampening, delidded CPUs), Steiger Dynamics offers an impressive specimen of a SFF VR-ready living room PC with the Era Reference.

Customize Steiger Dynamics

MORE: Best SSDs

Xidax X-6
Pros
  • Tempered Glass Panels
  • LED Lighting
  • Above-Average Performance
Cons
  • Shifting Inventory
  • Total Storage Capacity
Verdict

The Xidax X-6 gaming desktop is as malleable as you can dream, with configurations starting at $930 and ranging up to thousands of dollars. The setup we have in the lab is somewhere in between this at $2,094, and it makes short work of many hard-hitting games at 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 with its overclocked Core i7-7700K and GTX 1070. We aren't fond of a shifting inventory (a few of the components in our review unit have already be replaced) or the low total storage capacity of this particular configuration, but if you aren’t one to tinker with overclocking and want a powerful gaming PC that comes with a lifetime warranty, Xidax would provide exactly that, with as much bling and power as you want or can afford.

Configure Xidax

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Also for desktops
CyberpowerPC Gamer Extreme H710
No Review
$799.99 Newegg
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series i7347
No Review
$549.99 Amazon
Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air
No Review
$999.00 Best Buy
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.