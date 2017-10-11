Best Gaming Desktops

In 2016, we relaunched our desktop PC reviews with a new test suite that includes 11 games and a plethora of hardware-intensive synthetic benchmarks. Since then, we've tested several gaming desktops of varying performance levels, form factor, and pricing. As it's harder to give awards based on value when it comes to custom-shop PCs, this article includes the majority of our award winners and some that may not have brought home honors, but still impressed us none the less.
MORE: Best Deals
Best Gaming Desktop PCs
-
CyberPowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6800K
-
- Motherboard
- Gigabyte X99P-SLI ATX
-
- Memory
- 16GB (4x4GB) ADATA XPG Z1 DDR4-3000
-
- Graphics
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC 8GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 512GB Intel 600p M.2 NVMe SSD; 2TB Toshiba 7,200RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- LG 14x Blu-ray Burner BD-RE
-
- Networking
- Intel I219V Gigabit LAN
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 Type-C (Intel Thunderbolt 3); USB 3.1 Type-A (Red); USB 3.0 x3 (Rear Panel); USB 2.0 x4 (Rear Panel); USB 3.0 x2 (Front Panel); USB 2.0 x2 (Front Panel); DisplayPort (Input); PS/2
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.2 x3 (GPU); HDMI 2.0 (GPU); DVI-D (GPU)
-
- Power Supply
- Corsair CS650M 650W
-
- Case
- Syber M (Custom-Designed)
-
- Cooling
- 240mm Closed-Loop CPU Water Cooler; 120mm Corsair AF Fan x2 (Top Radiator Exhaust); 120mm Corsair AF Fan x2 (Front Intake); 120mm Corsair AF Fan (Rear Exhaust)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Pro OC Service (+$19); CyberpowerPC USB Gaming Mouse (Included); Fans (+$63)
-
- Dimensions
- 18.26" x 8.66" x 20.82"
-
- Price as configured
- $2,208
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price As Configured
- N/A
-
-
Digital Storm Vanquish 5
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700K @4.4GHz
-
- Motherboard
- Asus Z170-E ATX
-
- Memory
- 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666
-
- Graphics
- Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo 8GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 250GB SATA SSD; 2TB 7,200RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- Asus DVD-RW
-
- Networking
- Intel I219V Gigabit LAN
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 Type-C (AsMedia Controller, Rear); USB 3.0 x2 (Front Panel); USB 3.0 x2 (Rear Panel); USB 2.0 x2 (Rear Panel)
-
- Video Output
- DVI-D (GPU); HDMI 2.0 x2 (GPU); DisplayPort 1.2 x2 (GPU); DVI-D (Motherboard); HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- EVGA Supernova NEX 750B 750W
-
- Case
- Corsair 230T Mid-Tower ATX
-
- Cooling
- 120mm Closed-Loop CPU Water Cooler; 120mm Corsair Fan x2 (Radiator Exhaust); 120mm Corsair Blue LED Fan x2 (Front Intake)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Stage 1 Overclock; Remote-Controlled RGB LED Strip
-
- Dimensions
- 21.65" x 8.27" x 17.32"
-
- Price as configured
- $2,045
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price As Configured
- N/A
-
-
Gigabyte BRIX GB-GZ1DTi7-1070-NK
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700K @4.0GHz
-
- Motherboard
- Custom Gigabyte Z170 Chipset
-
- Memory
- 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2133 SODIMM
-
- Graphics
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming 8GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 240GB M.2 NVMe SSD; 1TB 7,200RPM 2.5” HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- N/A
-
- Networking
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165; Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2400 Gigabit LAN
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 (Gen 2) TB3 Type-C (Rear); USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-A (Rear); USB 3.0 x5 (2 Front, 3 Rear)
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.2 x3 (GPU); HDMI 2.0 (GPU); DVI-D (GPU); HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- 400W Flex ATX (12V)
-
- Case
- Custom BRIX GT
-
- Cooling
- Custom Heatsinks And Exhaust System
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- HDMI Extension Cable; DisplayPort Angled Adapter; Angled Power Cable; Angled DVI-D Cable
-
- Dimensions
- 276 x 384 x 128 mm
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
- Price As Configured
- N/A
-
-
Maingear VybeNo Review
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-7700K @5.0GHz
-
- Motherboard
- MSI Z270 Gaming M7 ATX
-
- Memory
- 16GB (2x8GB) Kingston HyperX DDR4-2666
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founder’s Edition 8GB GDDR5X x2 (SLI)
-
- Storage
- 512GB Samsung 960 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD, 2TB 7,200RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- External DVD-RW (Included)
-
- Networking
- Killer E2500 Gigabit LAN
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 (Rear), USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 2 (Rear), USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 x2 (Rear), USB 3.0 x2 (Front), USB 2.0 x3 (Rear)
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.2 x6 (GPUs), HDMI 2.0 x2 (GPUs) - DVI-D x2 (GPUs), DisplayPort 1.2 (Motherboard), HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- Corsair AX860 860W
-
- Case
- NZXT S340 (Customized)
-
- Cooling
- Maingear Epic 240 SuperCooler, 120mm Fan x3 (2 Front Intake, One Rear Exhaust), 140mm Fan (Top Exhaust)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Maingear Redline Overclocking Service (+ $49), Remote Controlled Color Change LED (FREE), Red Power Supply Sleeving (+ $99)
-
- Dimensions
- 17.51x 17x 7.87in
-
- Price As Configured
- $3,842
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
-
Acer Predator G1-710-70001
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700 @3.4GHz
-
- Motherboard
- Acer IPMSL-GM H170 Chipset
-
- Memory
- 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-2133
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X (Founder’s Edition)
-
- Storage
- 512GB SATA SSD, 2TB 7,200RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- DVD-RW
-
- Networking
- Killer E2400 Gigabit Ethernet, Killer WirelessAC 1535
-
- Interface
- USB 3.0 Type-C (5 Gbps, Power), USB 3.0 x1 (Front Panel), USB 3.0 x4 (Rear Panel)
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.2 x3 (GPU), HDMI 2.0 (GPU), DVI-D (GPU)
-
- Power Supply
- 230W Laptop PSU x2 (460W Combined)
-
- Case
- Acer Predator G1 SFF
-
- Cooling
- Aluminum CPU Heatsink w/fan, GPU Intake
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Predator Flare Mechanical Keyboard, Predator Gaming Mouse, Predator Aluminum Rolling Case
-
- Dimensions
- 13.7 x 4.3 x 16.5 inches
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
- Price As Configured
- N/A
-
-
Digital Storm Velox Z270
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-7700K @5.0GHz
-
- Motherboard
- Asus Maximus IX Hero Z270 ATX
-
- Memory
- 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3000
-
- Graphics
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 512GB Samsung 960 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD - 3TB 7,200RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- DVD-RW
-
- Networking
- Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C (Front) - USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C (Rear) - USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-A (Rear) - USB 3.0 x4 (Rear) - USB 3.0 x2 (Front) - USB 2.0 x4 (Rear) - SD Card Reader
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.2 x6 (GPUs) - HDMI 2.0 x2 (GPUs) - DVI-D x2 (GPUs) - DisplayPort 1.2 (Motherboard) - HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- EVGA Supernova 850 G2 850W
-
- Case
- Velox Full Tower
-
- Cooling
- 280mm Corsair H115i Closed-Loop CPU Liquid Cooler - 140mm Corsair Fan (Radiator) x2 - 140mm Thermaltake Riing RGB LED Fan x3 - 120mm Thermaltake Riing RGB LED Fan x3
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Stage 3 CPU Overclock (+ $99) - Graphics Boost (+ $45) - Custom Paint: Apollo White (+ $149) - Exotic Cable Management: White (+ $69) - Thermaltake Riing RGB LED Case Fans (+ $119)
-
- Dimensions
- 19.5 x 9.25 x 22.2 inches
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
- Price As Configured
- N/A
-
-
Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 Razer Edition
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-6700K
-
- Motherboard
- Custom Lenovo Z170 Chipset
-
- Memory
- 16GB (1x16GB) DDR4-2133
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 256GB Samsung PM951 M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB Seagate 7,200RPM HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- DVD-ROM
-
- Networking
- Killer E2400 Gigabit Ethernet, Killer Wireless AC 1535, Bluetooth 4.0
-
- Interface
- USB 3.0 x4 (Rear), USB 3.0 x4 (Front), USB 2.0 x2 (Rear), 7-in-1 Card Reader, PS/2 Combo Port
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.2 x3 (GPU), HDMI 2.0 (GPU), DVI-D (GPU), DisplayPort 1.2 (Motherboard), HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard), D-Sub (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- 650W 80 Plus Bronze Certified
-
- Case
- IdeaCentre Razer Edition
-
- Cooling
- 120mm Fan x2 (Front Intake), 120mm Fan (Rear Exhaust), 120mm Fan (CPU Heatsink)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Razer Black Widow Chroma RGB Mechanical Keyboard, Razer Mamba Tournament Edition RGB Gaming Mouse
-
- Dimensions
- 16.9 x 7.5 x 16.5"
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
- Price As Configured
- N/A
-
-
Origin PC Chronos
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-7700K @4.8GHz
-
- Motherboard
- MSI Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC
-
- Memory
- 32GB (2x16GB) Kingston HyperX DDR4-2666
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founder’s Edition 11GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 512GB Samsung 960 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD, 6TB WD Red HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- N/A
-
- Networking
- Intel iIntel i219v Gigabit LAN, Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 w/ BT 4.2219-V Gigabit LAN, 802.11ac WiFi
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C (Rear), USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-A (Rear), USB 3.0 x2 (Rear), USB 2.0 x2 (Rear), PS/2 (Rear)
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.4 x3 (GPU), HDMI 2.0 (GPU), DisplayPort 1.2 (Motherboard), HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- Silverstone 600W SFX
-
- Case
- Custom Chronos Chassis
-
- Cooling
- Frosbyte 120mm CPU Liquid Cooler, 120mm Slim-Profile Fan (Radiator Exhaust), 80mm Fan (Front Intake)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- CPU Overclock (+$75), GPU Overclock (+$50), Wooden Armor Crate (+$42), RED LED Light Strip (+$20)
-
- Dimensions
- 15 x 10.44 x 16.2 inches
-
- Price As Configured
- $3,259
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
-
Steiger Dynamics Era Reference
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i5-7600K @4.8GHz
-
- Motherboard
- Gigabyte Z270N-WIFI mini-ITX
-
- Memory
- 16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Aegis DDR4-3000
-
- Graphics
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founder’s Edition 11GB GDDR5X
-
- Storage
- 500GB Samsung 960 EVO M.2 NVMe SSD; 3TB WD Red HDD
-
- Optical Drive
- Slim-Profile Blue Ray DVD RW (+$117)
-
- Networking
- Intel Gigabit LAN (x2); 802.11ac WiFi w/ Bluetooth 4.2
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type-C (Rear); USB 3.0 x4 (Rear); USB 2.0 x2 (Rear); USB 3.0 x2 (Front)
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.4 x3 (GPU); HDMI 2.0 (GPU); HDMI 1.4 x2 (Motherboard); DVI-D (Motherboard); HDMI Passthrough (Front Panel)
-
- Power Supply
- Silverstone SX600-G 600W 80 Plus Gold Certified SFX
-
- Case
- Custom Era MK1 Case by Steiger Dynamics
-
- Cooling
- Custom Low-Profile CPU Cooler by Thermalright; Slim-Profile 140mm Fan (CPU exhaust); 80mm Fan (Underside Intake)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Silencing Foam (+$49); VR Edition Package (+$49); CPU Overclock (+$49); GPU Overclock (+$49)
-
- Dimensions
- 15.4 x 17.1 x 3.25 inches
-
- Price As Configured
- $2,958
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
-
Xidax X-6
-
- Processor
- Intel Core i7-7700K @4.8GHz
-
- Motherboard
- MSI Z270 SLI Plus ATX
-
- Memory
- 16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-2666
-
- Graphics
- MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Aero OC Edition 8GB GDDR5
-
- Storage
- 512GB Sandisk X400 SATA III SSD
-
- Optical Drive
- N/A
-
- Networking
- Intel i219-V Gigabit LAN
-
- Interface
- USB 3.1 (Gen2) Type-C (Rear); USB 3.1 (Gen2) Type-A (Rear); USB 3.0 x4 (Rear); USB 2.0 x2 (Rear); USB 3.0 x2 (Front); USB 2.0 x2 (Front); PS/2 Combo Port (Rear)
-
- Video Output
- DisplayPort 1.4 x3 (GPU); HDMI 2.0 (GPU); DVI-D (GPU); HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard); DVI-D (Motherboard)
-
- Power Supply
- Corsair RM850i 850W Modular
-
- Case
- Bitfenix Aurora (Xidax Vertex) Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower
-
- Cooling
- 120mm Thermaltake Riing Green LED Fan x5 (Front Intake x2, Top Exhaust x2, Rear Exhaust); 240mm Asetek 570LX AIO Liquid CPU Cooler (Front Intake)
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
-
- Extras
- Green LED Lighting ($40); Green LED Fans ($85); Green Sleeved Cables ($40); CPU Overclock ($25); GPU Overclock ($25)
-
- Dimensions
- 215 x 490 x 520mm
-
- Price As Configured
- $2,094
-
- Operating System
- N/A
-
- Price as configured
- N/A
-
MORE: All Desktops Content
When shopping for a new gaming PC, it's important to have a goal in mind. If you need your system to provide excellent framerates in AAA games at 1920 x 1080, you won't need the absolute best (and most expensive) GPU on the market to accomplish this. If you intend to run games with multiple displays or at higher resolutions, that's when you go for the big boys with multi-GPU setups. CPU horsepower is also similarly tied to gaming acumen, and branching out into anything over a quad-core processor will only see performance gains in multi-threaded workloads such as video processing, rendering, and encoding.
Storage and memory capacity is also a prime buy factor that can push the price of a PC fairy high rather quickly. Solid-state storage devices (SSDs) will obviously garner more performance than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but they also cost more for less capacity. If you are a gamer, having a moderate-sized SSD as a primary partition (256GB or so) with a sizable HDD (1TB) is enough to start a respectable game library. Similarly, memory capacity may not improve performance, but faster speeds can see gains in RAM-intensive workloads. Gamer's won't likely need much more than 16GB of memory (and speed usually doesn't play a part in game framerates), but if you have professional-grade applications in store for your new system, a higher memory capacity and speed could be in the cards.
Power is also a prime consideration when choosing a PC. Does the PSU offer enough juice to cover the hardware inside (in most cases, yes, but there are some exceptions)? Can the power supply be upgraded? Is there enough available power to upgrade in the future? The ability to upgrade is another important factor, and case size and expansion options vary drastically between our picks.
Aesthetic value and form factor are also contributing factors to a purchase. If you want your case to shine as bright as the sun or to fit in your living room entertainment center, there are assuredly options out there for either scenario (or both). Most custom shops offer overclocking services to get the most out of your hardware, and if you aren't versed in the art of overclocking and want every drop of performance from your new gaming rig, these services are ideal. Ultimately, budget plays a significant role in a buying decision, and the beauty of a custom-built PC is that you can adjust the configuration until it suits your needs and price.
MORE: Best Builds
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: Best Cooling
The Best
The CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 is a compelling option for anyone looking to tango with an X99 platform. The custom-designed chassis stands out against similarly priced competition, and the factory-overclocked graphics card and speedy memory further justifies its overall value. Although we weren't thrilled with the conservative overclock and uninspiring SSD performance, the Syber M Xtreme 400 contends with Z170 platforms with higher-clocked CPUs while offering more PCIe lanes and processing cores than the i7-6700K-equipped systems. The Syber M Xtreme 400 earns CyberpowerPC a Tom's Approved award for its unique design, competitive performance, and reasonable price.
The CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 is a compelling option for anyone looking to tango with an X99 platform. The custom-designed chassis stands out against similarly priced competition, and the factory-overclocked graphics card and speedy memory further justifies its overall value. Although we weren't thrilled with the conservative overclock and uninspiring SSD performance, the Syber M Xtreme 400 contends with Z170 platforms with higher-clocked CPUs while offering more PCIe lanes and processing cores than the i7-6700K-equipped systems. The Syber M Xtreme 400 earns CyberpowerPC a Tom's Approved award for its unique design, competitive performance, and reasonable price.
Digital Storm didn't pull any performance punches by pulling down the price of the Vanquish 5 to a reasonable $2,045. That gets you a moderately-overclocked and water-cooled i7-6700K, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1080, SSD storage, and remote-controlled LED lights in a unique and attractive chassis. The Vanquish 5 easily earns a Tom's Hardware Approved award, but it's a prime candidate to receive higher honors if its value remains unchallenged in our reviews.
Digital Storm didn't pull any performance punches by pulling down the price of the Vanquish 5 to a reasonable $2,045. That gets you a moderately-overclocked and water-cooled i7-6700K, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1080, SSD storage, and remote-controlled LED lights in a unique and attractive chassis. The Vanquish 5 easily earns a Tom's Hardware Approved award, but it's a prime candidate to receive higher honors if its value remains unchallenged in our reviews.
Gigabyte's Brix Gaming GT desktop PC maybe on borrowed time with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor, but finding a SFF gaming rig with an equally powerful CPU and a full-sized GTX 1070 GPU for under $1,100 would be a tough task. The Gaming GT stands out for more than just its price alone; the design is unique and eye catching, and the custom cooling system manages to keep the desktop components from throttling (although barely, and it's quite loud when doing so). You can't overclock, despite the unlocked CPU and Z170 chipset, but the average consumer will likely (and understandably) not miss this feature. We'd have considered this a contender when it originally debuted at $1,700, but now that the price has dropped (along with our jaws), we're giving it a Tom's Hardware Approved Award, and would highly suggest grabbing it before its gone for good.
Gigabyte's Brix Gaming GT desktop PC maybe on borrowed time with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor, but finding a SFF gaming rig with an equally powerful CPU and a full-sized GTX 1070 GPU for under $1,100 would be a tough task. The Gaming GT stands out for more than just its price alone; the design is unique and eye catching, and the custom cooling system manages to keep the desktop components from throttling (although barely, and it's quite loud when doing so). You can't overclock, despite the unlocked CPU and Z170 chipset, but the average consumer will likely (and understandably) not miss this feature. We'd have considered this a contender when it originally debuted at $1,700, but now that the price has dropped (along with our jaws), we're giving it a Tom's Hardware Approved Award, and would highly suggest grabbing it before its gone for good.
Maingear sent us a powerful 4K gaming PC in the Vybe, and the performance of this premium configuration is a result of the company’s bleeding edge overclocking and pricey component set. Anyone considering a purchase should know that this price range is par for the course from these kinds of top-tier, custom-built gaming PCs, and Maingear was uncharacteristically conservative with the aesthetics of the build it sent us (no paint) to keep the costs down. However, remote-controlled RGB LED lights come free (for a limited time) and individually braided PSU cables give it a decidedly premium look. PCs of this nature won’t appeal to DIY enthusiasts, but average consumers looking for a powerful custom shop gaming rig with a lifetime warranty, expert craftsmanship, and infinite configuration options can be sure to find a Vybe that fits their needs and budget.
Maingear sent us a powerful 4K gaming PC in the Vybe, and the performance of this premium configuration is a result of the company’s bleeding edge overclocking and pricey component set. Anyone considering a purchase should know that this price range is par for the course from these kinds of top-tier, custom-built gaming PCs, and Maingear was uncharacteristically conservative with the aesthetics of the build it sent us (no paint) to keep the costs down. However, remote-controlled RGB LED lights come free (for a limited time) and individually braided PSU cables give it a decidedly premium look. PCs of this nature won’t appeal to DIY enthusiasts, but average consumers looking for a powerful custom shop gaming rig with a lifetime warranty, expert craftsmanship, and infinite configuration options can be sure to find a Vybe that fits their needs and budget.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Best Graphics
MORE: Best Laptops
The Rest
Acer’s Predator G1-710-70001 gaming desktop is priced as high as custom shop machines with unlocked processors and watercooling radiators. Although it appears to offer everything a PC gamer could ask for with its stylish design, RGB lighting, and extras, an enthusiast eye knows that you can find better performance for similar (or lower) prices. However, if looks and convenience are your driving forces to a gaming PC purchase, the Predator G1 can provide exceptional gaming performance with all the peripherals you need and a rolling carrying case to haul it around.
Acer’s Predator G1-710-70001 gaming desktop is priced as high as custom shop machines with unlocked processors and watercooling radiators. Although it appears to offer everything a PC gamer could ask for with its stylish design, RGB lighting, and extras, an enthusiast eye knows that you can find better performance for similar (or lower) prices. However, if looks and convenience are your driving forces to a gaming PC purchase, the Predator G1 can provide exceptional gaming performance with all the peripherals you need and a rolling carrying case to haul it around.
MORE: Best Memory
The Digital Storm Velox is a beauty of a machine, with a two-toned, custom-designed chassis bathed in RGB LED lighting, housing a hardware set that makes even the most jaded enthusiasts turn their heads. The brand new Intel Core i7-7700K and dual EVGA GTX 1080 graphics cards are overclocked to their peak attainable clock speeds, and few could deny the benefits of the performance boosts Digital Storm packs into the Velox. We can't recommend the beastly PC for its price tag, but we can say that we've come across few of its kind, and it will be difficult to upend the Velox's benchmark scores, obvious aesthetic value, and possibly its MSRP, until we see another SLI-equipped Kaby Lake system come our way.
The Digital Storm Velox is a beauty of a machine, with a two-toned, custom-designed chassis bathed in RGB LED lighting, housing a hardware set that makes even the most jaded enthusiasts turn their heads. The brand new Intel Core i7-7700K and dual EVGA GTX 1080 graphics cards are overclocked to their peak attainable clock speeds, and few could deny the benefits of the performance boosts Digital Storm packs into the Velox. We can't recommend the beastly PC for its price tag, but we can say that we've come across few of its kind, and it will be difficult to upend the Velox's benchmark scores, obvious aesthetic value, and possibly its MSRP, until we see another SLI-equipped Kaby Lake system come our way.
MORE: Best Monitors
The Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 Razer Edition won’t likely be around for too much longer, with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor seeing its lifecycle coming to an end and 8th generation Coffee Lake CPUs already within sight. However, the idea of a Core i7 and GTX 1080-equipped gaming that comes with a mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse from a popular peripheral manufacturer is attractive to most average consumers, and at its reduced price of $1,700, we wouldn’t fault anyone for taking Lenovo up on it. There may be a few performance hang ups, and although it trails other similarly-equipped systems when (for all intents and purposes) it shouldn’t, it still performs in the same ballpark, and sometimes, that’s enough if the price is right.
The Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 Razer Edition won’t likely be around for too much longer, with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor seeing its lifecycle coming to an end and 8th generation Coffee Lake CPUs already within sight. However, the idea of a Core i7 and GTX 1080-equipped gaming that comes with a mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse from a popular peripheral manufacturer is attractive to most average consumers, and at its reduced price of $1,700, we wouldn’t fault anyone for taking Lenovo up on it. There may be a few performance hang ups, and although it trails other similarly-equipped systems when (for all intents and purposes) it shouldn’t, it still performs in the same ballpark, and sometimes, that’s enough if the price is right.
MORE: Best Motherboards
The Origin PC Chronos is a tiny box with some serious gaming horsepower under the hood, achieving top-tier gaming performance at the highest settings and resolutions with an overclocked Intel Core i7-7700K processor and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. The gratuitous memory and storage capacity may be a bit overzealous for even a seasoned PC gamer, but this configuration shows us how much of everything can be crammed into a SFF PC no larger than an older gaming console. We can’t recommend it for its practicality or pricing, but if you're looking for a flashy powerhouse rig with multiple color options, a liquid-cooled CPU, premium gaming performance, and an incredibly small footprint, the Origin PC Chronos is an attractive option.
The Origin PC Chronos is a tiny box with some serious gaming horsepower under the hood, achieving top-tier gaming performance at the highest settings and resolutions with an overclocked Intel Core i7-7700K processor and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. The gratuitous memory and storage capacity may be a bit overzealous for even a seasoned PC gamer, but this configuration shows us how much of everything can be crammed into a SFF PC no larger than an older gaming console. We can’t recommend it for its practicality or pricing, but if you're looking for a flashy powerhouse rig with multiple color options, a liquid-cooled CPU, premium gaming performance, and an incredibly small footprint, the Origin PC Chronos is an attractive option.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
The Steiger Dynamics Era Reference is an ultimate living room gaming PC, and you can configure it anyway you choose starting at $1,499. With a fully custom hand-brushed aluminum SFF case that fits in your TV stand, this could be a great option for someone looking for a truly custom PC. The price to performance ratio isn’t ideal for those looking to get a deal for the parts inside, with this particular configuration sitting at $2,958. This may not sit too well in the stomachs of many price-conscious shoppers, especially with a Core i5-7600K under the hood. However, you can shave off a few hundred dollars if you can do without the Blue Ray RW drive, sound isolating foam, VR HDMI passthrough, and the overclocking services. We see this build as more of a business card of what Steiger Dynamics is capable of, with many of the components and extra services aimed at reducing the noise and increasing the performance. For average consumers looking for a gaming rig with a unique and sleek case design, top-tier performance, and a plethora of optional specialized services (overclocking, sound dampening, delidded CPUs), Steiger Dynamics offers an impressive specimen of a SFF VR-ready living room PC with the Era Reference.
The Steiger Dynamics Era Reference is an ultimate living room gaming PC, and you can configure it anyway you choose starting at $1,499. With a fully custom hand-brushed aluminum SFF case that fits in your TV stand, this could be a great option for someone looking for a truly custom PC. The price to performance ratio isn’t ideal for those looking to get a deal for the parts inside, with this particular configuration sitting at $2,958. This may not sit too well in the stomachs of many price-conscious shoppers, especially with a Core i5-7600K under the hood. However, you can shave off a few hundred dollars if you can do without the Blue Ray RW drive, sound isolating foam, VR HDMI passthrough, and the overclocking services. We see this build as more of a business card of what Steiger Dynamics is capable of, with many of the components and extra services aimed at reducing the noise and increasing the performance. For average consumers looking for a gaming rig with a unique and sleek case design, top-tier performance, and a plethora of optional specialized services (overclocking, sound dampening, delidded CPUs), Steiger Dynamics offers an impressive specimen of a SFF VR-ready living room PC with the Era Reference.
MORE: Best SSDs
The Xidax X-6 gaming desktop is as malleable as you can dream, with configurations starting at $930 and ranging up to thousands of dollars. The setup we have in the lab is somewhere in between this at $2,094, and it makes short work of many hard-hitting games at 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 with its overclocked Core i7-7700K and GTX 1070. We aren't fond of a shifting inventory (a few of the components in our review unit have already be replaced) or the low total storage capacity of this particular configuration, but if you aren’t one to tinker with overclocking and want a powerful gaming PC that comes with a lifetime warranty, Xidax would provide exactly that, with as much bling and power as you want or can afford.
The Xidax X-6 gaming desktop is as malleable as you can dream, with configurations starting at $930 and ranging up to thousands of dollars. The setup we have in the lab is somewhere in between this at $2,094, and it makes short work of many hard-hitting games at 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 with its overclocked Core i7-7700K and GTX 1070. We aren't fond of a shifting inventory (a few of the components in our review unit have already be replaced) or the low total storage capacity of this particular configuration, but if you aren’t one to tinker with overclocking and want a powerful gaming PC that comes with a lifetime warranty, Xidax would provide exactly that, with as much bling and power as you want or can afford.
MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets