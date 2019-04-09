Leaked Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 Pics Show Small Form Factor, No Power Connector

Nvidia is expected to launch its smallest GPU based on the Turing architecture, the GTX 1650, on April 22. We’ve seen pictures that point to a small form factor reference version sharing a shroud styled like the full-size Founders Edition cards but using a single blower type fan instead. And today, VideoCardz shared what it claimed is the first look at the GTX 1650 from Zotac. It features an axial style fan and does not require any PCIe power.

The GTX 1650 is said to be based on the 12nm TU117 silicon. With today's leaked photos pointing to external power not being required, we can expect at least some of these cards will require less than 75W to power.

The Zotac card's heatsink design takes up two slots, is barely longer than the PCIe slot itself and uses an 80 mm fan blowing through a simple aluminum heatsink. Outputs on the card include a single DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b and DL-DVI, which is a good assortment for this class of card.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Details on pricing for this specific card were not released. But performance-wise, the GTX 1650 is rumored to be an entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card with 4 GB of GDDR5, so we expect it to be around $200. VideoCardz did not mention clock speeds or other specs for the Zotac card.