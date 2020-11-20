MSI Optix G27C4 Curved 165Hz Monitor Just $169 at Newegg

Black Friday is almost here, but you can already find deals on some of your favorite computer hardware and accessories. It's not always easy to tell a deal from a dud, so we're gathering up the best deals on tech we can find.

We have pages dedicated to specific hardware like the best deals on monitors and more. Today we're highlighting a big discount on the MSI Optix G27C4 curved gaming monitor. We published an MSI Optix G27C4 review back in 2019 and while we thought it was lacking in some areas (specifically no USB support or built-in speakers) its high refresh rate was a shining feature. Check out our list of best gaming monitors of 2020 to see how it stacks up in today's market.

MSI Optix G27C4 27-inch FHD @165Hz: was $299, now $169 @Newegg

This screen from MSI measures in at 27-inches and has an FHD @165Hz. It's marked down to just $169 at Newegg.View Deal

The G27C4 has an FHD resolution which measures in at 1920 x 1080. The refresh rate can get as high as 165Hz. According to the specs, it has a response time of 1ms and supports AMD FreeSync.

This monitor features a 1500R curve and has multiple input options including both DisplayPort and HDMI. It can be mounted to an arm or wall using a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount.

Visit the MSI Optix G27C4 product page on Newegg for more details and checkout options.