AMD Announces 4Q19 Earnings: Quarterly Revenue up 50 Percent

AMD announced its fourth quarter 2019 and full-year earnings results today, with top-line numbers including record quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, a 50% gain over the prior quarter. AMD also made solid progress on the margin front as it enhances its profitability with an increase from 38% in 2018 to a record 45% margin for 2019. AMD also notched a record $6.73 billion in revenue in 2019.

On the client and graphics side of the business, which encompasses both Ryzen and Radeon products, AMD's revenue grew 69% YoY and 30% over the prior quarter. Sales were driven by 7nm products and Ryzen Mobile processors, and AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that the company had the highest processor sales in six years.

However, AMD's stock slumped 4% in after hours trading (at the time of writing) due to a softer-than-expected Q1 outlook, along with somewhat soft performance in the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-custom business that produces both EPYC processors and chips for consoles. Citing weak console sales partially offset by increased EPYC sales, the group posted a 11% YoY decline in quarterly revenue, but that also equates to a 7% increase YoY.

AMD says that console sales have softened faster than expected as Microsoft and Sony gear up for holiday launches of new hardware. AMD says it has doubled EPYC platforms to 100 systems during the fourth quarter, but on the surface, it appears that AMD's EPYC Rome processors aren't gaining quite the expected traction. Su stated that the company remains on track to reach a double-digit unit share in the data center by mid-year.

AMD also reduced its debt by 50% during 2019.

We're updating this article as we learn more during AMD's earnings call, so stay tuned for further updates.