AMD Shares Details on Radeon GM's Departure

AMD's Radeon Technology Group (RTG) has seen plenty of shakeups this year as it has lost several key players to Intel, like Raja Koduri and Chris Hook, among others. Now Mike Rayfield, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of RTG, has announced his retirement.

AMD appointed Rayfield, along with industry veteran David Wang, to head up RTG earlier this year after Senior Vice President Raja Koduri defected to Intel. At the time, AMD also folded its semi-custom business unit into RTG because of its heavy reliance upon graphics IP, so the new executives were not a one-to-one replacement for Koduri.

AMD is currently searching for Rayfield's replacement while David Wang steps into the role. AMD shared the following statement:

Mike is retiring at the end of the year. He has made the decision to spend more time with his family and pursue his personal passions. David Wang will be interim lead for Radeon Technologies Group while we finalize search for a new business leader.

David Wang currently serves as the senior vice president of engineering and Rayfield oversaw strategy and business management for consumer and professional graphics. Wang will continue to lead the company's development efforts, so Rayfield's departure shouldn't have a significant impact on RTG's GPU roadmap.

Rayfield has 30 years of experience in the industry with extended tenure at Micron as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Business Unit and as general manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Nvidia. Rayfield was in charge of the team that developed Nvidia's Tegra.

We're told that Rayfield has no plans to pursue other opportunities in the near future, so unlike the recent trends we've seen with RTG's departing executives, we shouldn't expect to see him pop up at Intel or Nvidia any time soon.

