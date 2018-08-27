First Generation Ryzen Threadripper Prices Plummet

Now that the Ryzen Threadripper 2000-series processors have officially launched, AMD is issuing significant price cuts on its three first-generation Threadripper processors.

Despite being a year old, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1000-series processors are formidable multi-core beasts for consumers that constantly deal with heavy-threaded workloads. The Threadripper 1950X, which was the flagship processor, originally launched at $999. The processor now has a suggested retail price (SEP) of $799. In fact, at the time of writing the Threadripper 1950X is available on Amazon for $718.90, which is a pretty sweet deal for a processor that comes equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads.

AMD is also lowering the price for the Threadripper 1920X and Threadripper 1900X models as well. The chipmaker has adjusted the suggested retail price for the Threadripper 1920X with 12 cores and 24 threads from $799 to $399 and the Threadripper 1900X with eight cores and 16 threads from $549 to $299. At the time of this article, the Threadripper 1920X's pricing on Amazon doesn't reflect the price change and it's still priced at $463.06; however, the Threadripper 1900X is selling for $307.

Whether you're interested in picking up the monstrous 16-core Threadripper 1950X or the entry-level octa-core Threadripper 1900X, it's important to pair it with a capable X399-based motherboard and CPU cooling solution to exploit the processor's full potential.