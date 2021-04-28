CES 2022 Set to Be In-Person Event

The Consumer Technology Association has announced plans to return CES 2022 to Las Vegas early next year. The trade show will be both digital and in-person (as opposed to digital only for 2021), which will make it more exciting, yet will give access to it to a broader audience.

CES 2022 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5 – January 8, 2002 with media days taking place on January 3 and January 4. So far about 1000 companies have committed to attend the trade show, including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Furthermore, a number of companies, including Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, and Sierra Space are expected to make their CES debut in 2022.

"We're thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation."

One of the concerns about in-person events is of course the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and whether by the time the trade show kicks off there will be collective immunity in the U.S. and the rest of the world. CTA says that it will adopt necessary safety measures as well as follow applicable federal, state and local laws for the event. It also says that it will adapt CES plans in accordance with the situation and share updates with its audiences.