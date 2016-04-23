Trending

Amazon Leaks Crucial's MX300 750GB Specs And Price

By Crucial 

Micron outed the MX300 at an enterprise-focused event last week. This is Crucial's first product to feature IMFT 3D flash technology. Reviewers should have the drives in hand. Amazon listings usually come just hours before a launch, but sometimes the company jumps the gun and lists items a few days early.That appears to be the case with the MX300.

The page doesn't show too many details, but there are more than we knew before. The description sounds exciting without giving too much away.

Increase the speed, durability, and efficiency of your system for years to come with the Crucial MX300 SSD. Boot up in seconds and fly through the most demanding applications with an SSD that fuses the latest 3D NAND flash technology with the proven success of previous MX-series SSDs. Your storage drive isn't just a container, it's the engine that loads and saves everything you do and use. Get more out of your computer by boosting nearly every aspect of performance.

Like many others, we hoped Crucial would bring 3D NAND flash to market in an M.2 form factor backed by NVMe technology. Such a product would allow us to compared Micron's new 3D flash to Samsung's 2nd generation 3D found in the 950 Pro. The picture shows us that we will have to wait for such a comparison, as the MX300 uses SATA 6Gbps. 

According to the Amazon listing the MX300 750GB should be available April 8, 2016. The performance rates at 530 MB/s sequential read and 510 MB/s sequential write speeds. Random performance is 92,000 IOPS read and 83,000 IOPS write with Dynamic Write Acceleration (SLC layer cache) supplying the high burst speeds. With DWA, we suspect this drive uses 384Gbit TLC. That assumption is backed by the 750 GB capacity size that can be reached with sixteen 384 Gbit die. Crucial may have used four packages, each with four die or eight packages with two die to reach a raw capacity size of 768 GB. After overprovisioning that leaves roughly 750 GB for end users and 700 GB after formatting.

The Amazon page also stated this drive features hardware encryption but failed to divulge many details. The product package also shows us that the MX300 includes a 3-year warranty and includes Acronis TrueImage HD and a 7mm to 9.5mm adapter. The Crucial MX300 package also states this is a limited edition model. We'll have to wait for the reviews to figure out what the limited edition designation implies.

You can find the Amazon page at this link. The current price states $207.99 with free shipping for Prime subscribers.

12 Comments
  • Nuckles_56 24 April 2016 02:07
    So it is basically priced like a 750GB 850 EVO would be if there was one. Until there are some benchmarks, I'll still go with the 1TB EVO
    Reply
  • hannibal 24 April 2016 07:03
    Ofcourse. It is in the same segment, so it has to be prised accordingly.
    The interesting part will be how well it will compare technologically and what the real selling prise will be and what Samsung will do, when there now finally is some competition.
    Reply
  • Sakkura 24 April 2016 09:10
    That's the launch price, SSDs usually get significantly cheaper within a couple months.

    The "date first available - 8 April" is probably just when it was added to their system? It's obviously not even available today.
    Reply
  • bit_user 24 April 2016 21:48
    Compared to the 500 MB MX200, it's on par (at today's prices, that's $0.278/GB for the MX200 and $0.277/GB for the MX300). But the disparity between list prices is rather surprising. The M300's stated price of $447.78 is $0.597/GB vs. $0.360/GB for the MX200.

    And since the stated performance numbers are roughly equivalent (both limited by SATA 3), the main selling point of the MX300, in this form factor, has got to be $ per GB.

    Perhaps it'd be more useful to compare it with the 1 TB MX200, but I was just curious how it compared with the 500 GB MX200's I recently bought.
    Reply
  • synphul 24 April 2016 23:43
    Prices are indeed getting better but for bulk storage the mechanical hdd's are still holding their size per dollar lead by around 5x the size per dollar. $0.277/gb vs $0.054/gb for something like a wd blue 1tb 7200rpm. They still have a long way to go before they're priced for bulk storage imo.
    Reply
  • bit_user 25 April 2016 07:57
    17868412 said:
    Prices are indeed getting better but for bulk storage the mechanical hdd's are still holding their size per dollar lead by around 5x the size per dollar.

    Sure, though mechanical HDD are nearly maxed out, density-wise. At least SSDs still have potential for improvement.

    I do have a mechanical RAID, and I plan to upgrade it at least one more time. But I'm using HDDs less and less, these days.
    Reply
  • ammaross 25 April 2016 18:21
    Sure, though mechanical HDD are nearly maxed out, density-wise. At least SSDs still have potential for improvement.
    HDDs still have a way to go for density. We haven't even seen the first HAMR drives in mainstream yet, which will take drives to 20TB and beyond. Still won't hold a candle to SSDs on the low-end though. Hopefully a 10TB SSD will be sub-$500 sometime soon though.
    Reply
  • Justin Goldberg 25 April 2016 20:15
    There's recent thread on webhostingtalk talking about Crucial SSD. There's some good and some bad reviews.

    Just be sure that they come shipped in anti-static bags.
    Reply
  • Justin Goldberg 25 April 2016 20:16
    Also they appear to be sold out on Amazon, but Newegg has them at a similar price.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 25 April 2016 22:09
    17872333 said:
    Sure, though mechanical HDD are nearly maxed out, density-wise. At least SSDs still have potential for improvement.
    HDDs still have a way to go for density. We haven't even seen the first HAMR drives in mainstream yet, which will take drives to 20TB and beyond. Still won't hold a candle to SSDs on the low-end though. Hopefully a 10TB SSD will be sub-$500 sometime soon though.

    Imagine the capacity that a 3.5' SSD would have, it would be like 80+TB easily
    Reply