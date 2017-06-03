Enermax’s New Chassis Are Easy On The Eyes And Ears (Updated)

Update June 3, 2017 at 11:42 am PT: This article has been updated to include quick video overviews of each of the cases discussed.

Enermax has announced a pair of new cases at Computex 2017. The chassis on display in Taipei are the Equilence ATX silent chassis and the Saberay ATX RGB case.

The Enermax Equilence ATX silent chassis is, as its name implies, a mid-tower chassis designed specifically for the quiet computing crowd. The inside of the top, front and side panel of this chassis are lined with sound-damping material. There is a magnetic soundproof cover on the top of the case and the 4mm thick tempered glass side panel features a sound-dampening frame as well. The power supply and fan mounts are also equipped with vibration dampening rubber pads to prevent the transmission of noise.

The Equilence supports a combination of up to seven 120mm and three 140mm fans, radiators up to 360mm, two 3.5” and four 2.5” hard drives (six 2.5” drives if no 3.5” drives are used). The case has a gloss black finish with a lighted top I/O panel.

The Enermax Equilence ATX silent chassis will be available in July with a $100 price tag.

The Enermax Saberay ATX RGB case is, as you might have already guessed, all about the RGB lighting. Sure, this chassis also supports up to seven 120mm and three 140mm fans, radiators up to 360mm, two 3.5” and four 2.5” hard drives (six 2.5” drives if no 3.5” drives are used), but the RGB lighting features are, quite literally, front and center. The large 4mm-thick tempered glass allows you to put your PC components on display, complemented by the chassis’ RGB lighting features. Even if your motherboard does not support RGB lighting, the LED strips on the front of the case, the logo, and the fans are all equipped with a variety of different effects.

The Enermax Saberay ATX RGB case will be available in August for $120.

