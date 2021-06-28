Intel Teases Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming GPU Announcement

If you've been holding on to your Odyssey card from Intel, now's the time to use it. The chipmaker has announced via its Twitter account that cardholders can now register their cards to receive some swag.

The microsite asks you to fill out some basic information to get in on the freebies. More importantly, Intel confirmed that its Xe-HPG DG2 announcement is imminent. The chipmaker wrote, "We are soon heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel."

Intel stated earlier today at International Supercomputing (ISC) 2021 that the company has already started sampling its DG2 lineup of discrete gaming graphics cards. Although Intel didn't put a date next to the DG2, it's clear that DG2 is nearing the finish line.

Do you still have your special event #JoinTheOdyssey cards? Now’s the time to use it! Fill in the details on the form here, and some swag may soon be coming your way… https://t.co/BuKBRk6aqb #XeHPG pic.twitter.com/CSLOQOjW3WJune 28, 2021 See more

A couple of days ago, a couple of DG2 benchmarks emerged on Geekbench 5 courtesy of Insyde, a big-name company specializing in UEFI development. The sole benchmark found the DG2 performing similarly to Nvidia's five-year-old GeForce GTX 1050. It should be noted that early benchmarks can be misleading, so we should wait until the retail product is on the market before passing judgment.

The DG2 will likely come in both desktop and mobile formats. Intel's DG1 was a budget graphics card and geared primarily towards OEMs. DG2, on the other hand, may feature a more elaborate design. On the mobile end, DG2 is rumored to accompany Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake chips. There is some truth in the rumors, as we've already seen Insyde's test platform consisting of the DG2 and a 14-core Alder Lake-P processor.