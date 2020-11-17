Lenovo Legion Monitor Drops to New Low Price

It's almost Black Friday, but that doesn't mean tech deals aren't popping up in the meantime! Until the big day, we're rounding up the best deals on tech we can find. If you're looking for the best deals on monitors , also be sure to check out the best monitors of 2020 so you know what's truly worth it.

Today we're highlighting a new $256 low on the Lenovo Legion Y25-25 monitor. We covered the release of this series earlier this year and are excited to see it at such a notable price drop.

Lenovo Legion Y25-25: was $319, now $256 @Amazon

You can currently get your hands on this Lenovo IPS monitor at Amazon for $64 off. It has an FHD @240Hz.View Deal

This monitor measures in at 24.5-inches from corner to corner. It features an IPS panel with a resolution of 1080p. The refresh rate can get as high as 240Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, according to the specs.

This model supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. It has four USB ports and has an HDMI port. This edition is VESA mountable, excellent for those who prefer wall or arm mounted displays, and it has a weight listed at 17.06 lbs.

Check out the Lenovo Legion Y25-25 product page at Amazon for more details and checkout options. This offer is scheduled to expire on November 18th.