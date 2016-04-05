EVGA Debuts 8 New Low-Power Nvidia GTX 950 GPUs

EVGA revealed eight new Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 graphics cards, with four of them ditching the 6-pin connector usually required to keep the GPU adequately powered.

Part Number Base/Boost Clock 6-pin Connector Display Output 02G-P4-1958 1127 MHz/ 1317 MHz Yes Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D 02G-P4-1956 1127 MHz/ 1317 MHz Yes Display Port, HDMI DVI-I 02G-P4-1954 1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz Yes Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D 02G-P4-1952 1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz Yes Display Port, HDMI DVI-I 02G-P4-0958 1076 MHz/ 1253 MHz No Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D 02G-P4-0956 1076 MHz/ 1253 MHz No Display Port, HDMI DVI-I 02G-P4-0954 1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz No Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D 02G-P4-0952 1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz No Display Port, HDMI DVI-I

All of EVGA’s low-powered GTX 950s feature the same 768 CUDA cores, 2048 MB GDDR5 memory with a 6610 MHz effective memory clock, and a single ACX 2.0 cooling fan. Each card occupies dual PCI-e slots, and EVGA recommended using a power supply of 350 watts or greater.

Four of the models exclude the 6-pin PCIe power connector and subsequently have lower clock rates than the powered versions. Both non-powered and 6-pin-sporting versions of the card come in regular and SC (Super Clocked) editions, and each version offers a model that includes an extra display output option in the form of a DVI-D port.

For the low-power cards that don’t have a 6-pin power connector, the maximum base and boost clock frequencies (of the SC edition) are 1076 MHz and 1253 MHz, respectively. This isn’t much higher than the non-overclocked GTX 950 GPUs with a power connector, but when you consider that these cards are somehow performing within 51 MHz of similar models with 6-pin power cables you realize the value of what EVGA is doing: getting more with less.

If your budget HTPC or mobile LAN rig needs a low-powered GPU that can hang tough, EVGA seems to offer up some acceptable options, with or without 6-pin power connectors.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom's IT Pro.