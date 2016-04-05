EVGA Debuts 8 New Low-Power Nvidia GTX 950 GPUs

EVGA revealed eight new Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 graphics cards, with four of them ditching the 6-pin connector usually required to keep the GPU adequately powered.
|Part Number
|Base/Boost Clock
|6-pin Connector
|Display Output
|02G-P4-1958
|1127 MHz/ 1317 MHz
|Yes
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
|02G-P4-1956
|1127 MHz/ 1317 MHz
|Yes
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I
|02G-P4-1954
|1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz
|Yes
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
|02G-P4-1952
|1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz
|Yes
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I
|02G-P4-0958
|1076 MHz/ 1253 MHz
|No
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
|02G-P4-0956
|1076 MHz/ 1253 MHz
|No
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I
|02G-P4-0954
|1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz
|No
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
|02G-P4-0952
|1025 MHz/ 1190 MHz
|No
|Display Port, HDMI DVI-I
All of EVGA’s low-powered GTX 950s feature the same 768 CUDA cores, 2048 MB GDDR5 memory with a 6610 MHz effective memory clock, and a single ACX 2.0 cooling fan. Each card occupies dual PCI-e slots, and EVGA recommended using a power supply of 350 watts or greater.
Four of the models exclude the 6-pin PCIe power connector and subsequently have lower clock rates than the powered versions. Both non-powered and 6-pin-sporting versions of the card come in regular and SC (Super Clocked) editions, and each version offers a model that includes an extra display output option in the form of a DVI-D port.
For the low-power cards that don’t have a 6-pin power connector, the maximum base and boost clock frequencies (of the SC edition) are 1076 MHz and 1253 MHz, respectively. This isn’t much higher than the non-overclocked GTX 950 GPUs with a power connector, but when you consider that these cards are somehow performing within 51 MHz of similar models with 6-pin power cables you realize the value of what EVGA is doing: getting more with less.
If your budget HTPC or mobile LAN rig needs a low-powered GPU that can hang tough, EVGA seems to offer up some acceptable options, with or without 6-pin power connectors.
Their 950s definantly take the cake for being the fastest cards without a power input. Finally a sucessor to the 750 ti.
Only two of the eight new cards don't require additional power from the PSU.
02G-P4-0952
02G-P4-0954
Source: http://www.evga.com/Products/Product.aspx?pn=02G-P4-1952-KR
asus released a similar product over a month ago. have not seen them in stores yet but evga is not the first to do this. they were the first that tom's decided to report on but i did make a forum post about the release when it was announced by asus. :)
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2998933/gtx-950-asus-runs-75w-pin-connector.html
The 950 is still quite a bit faster than a 750ti. They are not technically underclocked either. The lower clocked models are running just a hair over Nvidia reference model speeds.
http://www.geforce.com/hardware/desktop-gpus/geforce-gtx-950/specifications