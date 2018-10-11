MSI Details Four Nvidia RTX 2070 Graphics Cards

by

Source: MSISource: MSI

Nvidia revealed its current-gen GeForce RTX graphics cards in August. The RTX 2080 debuted in September, the RTX 2080 Ti was pushed to October after several delays, and the RTX 2070 was set for an October 17 release date. Manufacturers quickly announced their RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards, but many third-party 2070 cards have stayed under wraps. Now MSI has revealed its initial RTX 2070 lineup: the Gaming Z, Duke 8G OC, Armor 8G OC, and Aero.

All of MSI's cards have similar clock speeds, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and connectivity options (three DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one USB Type-C). The differences are largely found in their cooling, with the Gaming Z being the only card in the series equipped with the company's TORX Fan 3.0, and the Aero featuring a dedicated cooling system that expels heat out the back and into the system. Unsurprisingly, this card also gets the highest out-of-the-box top clock speed.

MSI equipped the Gaming Z with RGB lighting around the fans, too, for those who want to make sure everything in their system glows. The Duke 8G OC is left to differentiate itself by having three fans instead of two, while the Armor 8G OC seems like a step down from the Gaming Z with older TORX Fan 2.0 cooling and RGB lighting that's limited to the MSI dragon logo. The Aero, meanwhile, seems destined for more compact systems.

Of course, all of the cards boast the new Turing architecture as well as support for real-time ray tracing. (Learn more about Turing in our examination of the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti.) They're also compatible with MSI Afterburner, the company's overclocking tool, and the Gaming Z and Armor 8G OC cards both support the Mystic Light Sync utility that syncs your RGB component lights to the rest of your system.

MSI said its RTX 2070 lineup would start to debut on November 17, though the company noted that "model availability will vary per region." So eager consumers might have to wait for their preferred card to reach their location. The company didn't offer pricing information about the cards. Asus revealed its own lineup of RTX 2070 cards in September, and you can find various RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards in our round-up.

If you're interested in the detailed specs of these cards, you can peruse them below.


MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke 8G OC
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G OC
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Aero
GPU (Codename)
TU106 (Turing)
TU106 (Turing)TU106 (Turing)TU106 (Turing)
Shader Units
2,304 CUDA Cores
2,304 CUDA Cores2,304 CUDA Cores2,304 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost Clocks
1,410MHz / 1,830MHz
1,410MHz / 1,755MHz1,410MHz / 1,740MHz
1,410MHz / 1,620MHz
Memory Size & Type
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock
14 Gb/s
14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth
448 GB/s
448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
Fans
2 x TORX Fan 3.0
3 x TORX Fan 2.0 w/ Double Ball Bearings
2 x TORX Fan 2.0
1
Ports
(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C
(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C
Power Connectors
8-pin + 6-pin
8-pin + 6-pin8-pin + 6-pin8-pin + 6-pin
Dimensions (LxHxD)
307 x 155 x 50mm
314 x 116 x 40mm
309 x 155 x 50mm
268 x 114 x 41mm
Weight
1,485g
1,024g
1,177g
880g
Warranty
Undisclosed
UndisclosedUndisclosedUndisclosed

You'd Also Like

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • keith12
    Presumably for the Aero, you mean it exhausts the heat 'out' of the system, as opposed to 'into' the system!?
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. How to Buy the Right Graphics Card
  2. MSI Talks US Tariffs, RTX 20-Series Prices and Availability
  3. GPU Performance Hierarchy: Video Cards Ranked
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.