Nvidia's RTX 4080, 4070 Ti Finally Arrive in the Steam Hardware Survey

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) GPUs are among the best graphics cards, and it looks like they're finally getting some love from gamers on Steam. The latest Steam Hardware Survey (opens in new tab) confirms that the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are starting to climb the ranks, albeit slowly.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has shown the most significant growth out of the three Ada Lovelace graphics cards. The graphics card currently sits in the 77th position and improves its participation on the Steam Hardware Survey by 0.14%. The GeForce RTX 4080 occupies the 74th spot, but its popularity has only grown by 0.07%. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4090, which debuted on the Steam hardware charts last month, has now settled in 53rd place on the ranking. That card's share increased by 0.08% over the month.

The GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards are admittedly far from breaking into the top ten most popular models. However, the big takeaway is that Ada is on the main page now. The GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti were previously on the API page.

At the same time, things haven't changed much at the top. The four-year-old GeForce GTX 1650 (Turing) is still the most prevalent graphics card for Steam gamers. The Turing-based graphics card recently dethroned the GeForce GTX 1060 (Pascal), which had been the reigning champ for quite a while now. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards have also gained significant traction. The GeForce RTX 3060 was the star of the survey, exhibiting a 0.72% improvement. The GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile also increased by 0.32%.

DirectX 12 Systems (Windows 10/11 With DX12 GPU)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB %CHG NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 6.20% 6.88% 6.83% 6.88% 6.69% -0.18% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 7.51% 6.16% 6.11% 5.70% 5.65% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 3.77% 5.10% 4.45% 4.92% 5.24% 0.32% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6.40% 5.06% 5.11% 4.79% 5.04% 0.25% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 5.96% 3.73% 4.27% 4.04% 4.75% 0.72% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4.61% 4.95% 4.77% 4.69% 4.39% -0.30% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 2.79% 2.50% 2.85% 2.95% 3.19% 0.24% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 3.05% 2.69% 2.99% 2.93% 3.19% 0.26% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 2.03% 2.49% 2.43% 2.66% 2.86% 0.20% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 2.55% 2.64% 2.85% 2.74% 2.75% 0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 2.50% 2.71% 2.63% 2.61% 2.55% -0.06% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2.36% 2.58% 2.48% 2.46% 2.25% -0.22% AMD Radeon Graphics 1.81% 2.13% 2.17% 2.26% 2.17% -0.09% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 2.01% 2.03% 2.11% 2.08% 2.16% 0.08% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 2.05% 2.07% 2.00% 1.93% 1.84% -0.09% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 1.89% 1.74% 1.75% 1.68% 1.69% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 2.77% 1.62% 1.68% 1.47% 1.56% 0.08% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 1.41% 1.28% 1.37% 1.38% 1.48% 0.10% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 1.01% 1.27% 1.24% 1.32% 1.40% 0.08% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 1.32% 1.22% 1.27% 1.27% 1.30% 0.04% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1.21% 1.41% 1.33% 1.32% 1.27% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 1.60% 1.24% 1.32% 1.20% 1.26% 0.06% AMD Radeon RX 580 1.20% 1.32% 1.27% 1.28% 1.20% -0.07% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 1.28% 1.24% 1.20% 1.16% 1.13% -0.03% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 0.74% 1.02% 0.90% 0.97% 1.06% 0.09% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 0.82% 1.02% 0.94% 1.00% 1.03% 0.03% AMD Radeon RX 570 0.97% 1.05% 1.00% 1.00% 0.94% -0.06% AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics 0.96% 1.04% 1.04% 1.01% 0.92% -0.09% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 0.80% 0.87% 0.84% 0.85% 0.85% 0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 0.88% 0.90% 0.89% 0.90% 0.84% -0.06% NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 0.71% 0.80% 0.81% 0.79% 0.74% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 0.80% 0.86% 0.83% 0.78% 0.73% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 0.77% 0.79% 0.76% 0.76% 0.70% -0.06% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 0.80% 0.80% 0.74% 0.73% 0.68% -0.05% AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 0.64% 0.71% 0.68% 0.69% 0.68% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 0.77% 0.68% 0.66% 0.61% 0.65% 0.04% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 0.70% 0.75% 0.71% 0.69% 0.61% -0.08% Intel UHD Graphics 620 0.60% 0.65% 0.68% 0.66% 0.61% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 0.64% 0.61% 0.63% 0.57% 0.58% 0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 0.64% 0.58% 0.57% 0.57% 0.56% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 0.53% 0.58% 0.56% 0.61% 0.56% -0.05% AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 0.36% 0.42% 0.45% 0.52% 0.51% 0.00% AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics 0.52% 0.57% 0.55% 0.55% 0.50% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 0.50% 0.52% 0.49% 0.47% 0.48% 0.01% AMD Radeon RX 6600 0.31% 0.40% 0.44% 0.47% 0.48% 0.01% AMD Radeon RX 550 0.46% 0.50% 0.50% 0.48% 0.46% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 0.24% 0.36% 0.35% 0.41% 0.44% 0.03% AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 0.37% 0.41% 0.40% 0.41% 0.42% 0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 0.33% 0.45% 0.38% 0.41% 0.42% 0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 0.40% 0.45% 0.45% 0.46% 0.41% -0.06% Intel HD Graphics 620 0.38% 0.41% 0.44% 0.42% 0.38% -0.03% Intel HD Graphics 520 0.33% 0.34% 0.38% 0.37% 0.34% -0.03% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 - - - 0.26% 0.34% 0.08% NVIDIA GeForce MX250 0.28% 0.33% 0.34% 0.34% 0.32% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce 940M 0.31% 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.31% -0.03% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M 0.31% 0.36% 0.34% 0.34% 0.31% -0.03% Intel HD Graphics 4600 0.27% 0.31% 0.31% 0.32% 0.28% -0.03% Intel UHD Graphics 630 0.28% 0.31% 0.32% 0.32% 0.28% -0.03% NVIDIA GeForce MX450 0.24% 0.31% 0.29% 0.29% 0.27% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP 0.14% 0.21% 0.23% 0.28% 0.27% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics 0.31% 0.32% 0.32% 0.31% 0.27% -0.03% NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 0.28% 0.31% 0.31% 0.31% 0.26% -0.05% NVIDIA GeForce MX150 0.26% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.26% -0.03% AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 0.22% 0.25% 0.24% 0.24% 0.25% 0.01% AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 0.23% 0.25% 0.25% 0.25% 0.25% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 0.18% 0.21% 0.22% 0.23% 0.24% 0.01% NVIDIA GeForce MX350 0.21% 0.25% 0.25% 0.26% 0.24% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 0.19% 0.23% 0.22% 0.23% 0.23% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 0.20% 0.22% 0.23% 0.25% 0.23% -0.02% AMD Radeon RX 560 0.26% 0.26% 0.25% 0.24% 0.23% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design 0.22% 0.25% 0.24% 0.24% 0.23% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 0.17% 0.20% 0.21% 0.22% 0.22% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 0.24% 0.25% 0.24% 0.23% 0.22% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 - - - 0.15% 0.22% 0.07% NVIDIA GeForce MX110 0.20% 0.22% 0.23% 0.22% 0.21% -0.01% AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics 0.09% 0.13% 0.13% 0.18% 0.21% 0.03% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - - - 0.06% 0.20% 0.14% NVIDIA GeForce MX330 0.18% 0.21% 0.20% 0.21% 0.20% -0.01% Intel HD Graphics 5500 0.20% 0.21% 0.22% 0.22% 0.20% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M 0.20% 0.23% 0.22% 0.21% 0.20% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 480 0.19% 0.21% 0.20% 0.20% 0.19% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce MX130 0.18% 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% 0.19% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 0.19% 0.21% 0.20% 0.20% 0.19% -0.01% AMD Radeon R7 Graphics 0.19% 0.22% 0.22% 0.20% 0.18% -0.02% AMD Radeon RX 590 Series 0.19% 0.20% 0.19% 0.19% 0.18% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 470 0.16% 0.18% 0.17% 0.17% 0.16% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 720M 0.14% 0.17% 0.18% 0.18% 0.15% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 0.16% 0.18% 0.18% 0.18% 0.15% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 0.17% 0.18% 0.17% 0.15% 0.15% 0.00% AMD Radeon R5 Graphics 0.16% 0.18% 0.18% 0.18% 0.15% -0.02% Intel HD Graphics 530 0.13% 0.14% 0.15% 0.17% 0.14% -0.02% Intel HD Graphics 630 0.16% 0.17% 0.17% 0.17% 0.14% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 0.14% 0.17% 0.17% 0.15% 0.14% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 0.06% 0.08% 0.11% 0.13% 0.14% 0.01% AMD Radeon RX 5700 0.13% 0.14% 0.14% 0.14% 0.13% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti 0.14% 0.15% 0.14% 0.14% 0.13% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 0.06% 0.08% 0.10% 0.12% 0.13% 0.01% AMD Radeon RX 460 0.13% 0.14% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 0.13% 0.15% 0.14% 0.13% 0.13% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics 0.12% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design 0.12% 0.13% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce MX230 0.11% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX 6800 0.07% 0.08% 0.09% 0.10% 0.11% 0.01% AMD Radeon RX Vega 0.11% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% 0.11% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce 920M 0.11% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti - - - 0.14% 0.11% -0.03% NVIDIA GeForce 920MX 0.10% 0.11% 0.11% 0.11% 0.10% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% -0.01% Intel UHD Graphics 600 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% -0.01% AMD Radeon R5 M330 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% -0.01% AMD Radeon R7 M445 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce 840M 0.09% 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.09% -0.01% AMD Radeon R9 380 Series 0.09% 0.10% 0.09% 0.09% 0.08% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970M 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.00% Intel HD Graphics 4400 0.08% 0.09% 0.10% 0.10% 0.08% -0.02% AMD Radeon HD 7700 Series 0.09% 0.10% 0.09% 0.09% 0.08% -0.01% AMD Radeon HD 8500 Series 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% 0.09% 0.08% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 740 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 610 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% AMD Radeon HD 7900 Series 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% -0.01% AMD Radeon Pro 460 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% AMD Radeon R4 Graphics 0.07% 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% AMD Radeon R7 300 Series 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 740M 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% -0.01% AMD Radeon Vega 8 Mobile Graphics 0.08% 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 0.07% -0.02% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 0.04% 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce 940MX 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 860M 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.05% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.04% 0.05% 0.01% Intel HD Graphics 610 0.06% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.05% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 6600M 0.04% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.05% 0.00% AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% 0.07% 0.05% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.05% -0.01% AMD Radeon HD 8800 Series 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.05% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 5500M 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.00% AMD Radeon R5 M435 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 850M 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.00% AMD Radeon R9 390 Series 0.04% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 6800M 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.00% NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 - 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.04% 0.02% AMD Radeon RX 6400 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.00% AMD Radeon R9 200 Series 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 0.04% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce 930MX 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.04% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% AMD Radeon Vega 11 Graphics 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce 930M 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 965M 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU - - - - 0.03% 0.03% AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 745 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% AMD Radeon 535 0.03% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% AMD Radeon R7 200 Series 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% AMD Radeon 540X Series 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX 5500 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% AMD Radeon R3 Graphics 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980M 0.03% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 720 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon 530 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon R2 Graphics 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon R5 340 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 635M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce 610M 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon 540 Graphics 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN X 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 - - - 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% -0.01% AMD Radeon HD 8500M 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 430 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% -0.01% AMD Radeon HD 8600 Series 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% -0.01% AMD Radeon RX590 GME 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% Intel HD Graphics 510 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 440 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon R7 M340 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX 5600M 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% AMD Radeon RX 6700S - 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 630M 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% Intel HD Graphics 6000 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% AMD Radeon 550X 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU - - - - 0.01% 0.01% AMD Radeon R9 M360 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA Quadro K620 - 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 - 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA Quadro M1000M - - 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 420 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% AMD Radeon R7 240 Series 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% AMD Radeon R6 Graphics 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 520 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% AMD Radeon HD 8600M Series 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% AMD Radeon R7 M260 Series 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM - - - 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% NVIDIA GeForce GT 620 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% Intel HD Graphics 615 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% AMD Radeon HD 7600M Series 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% -0.01% NVIDIA GeForce GT 730M - 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% Other 0.84% 0.82% 0.85% 0.85% 0.83% -0.01%

On the other hand, AMD doesn't have any representation in the top ten. The best performer seems to be what Steam labels as "AMD Radeon Graphics," which probably groups up all the different AMD iGPUs that didn't qualify elsewhere. Unfortunately, it has stagnated and only showed a -0.09% variation over the month. The Radeon RX 580 (Polaris), which came out in 2017, is the only long-standing AMD graphics card on the Steam Hardware Survey. The aging performer is down at the 23rd position with a 1.2% share.

AMD's last-generation Radeon RX 6000-series (RDNA 2) products revealed modest gains. The Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 improved their shares by 0.01%. Although the Arc A770 and Arc A750 have been out for some time, Intel has yet to appear on the graphics card ranking on Steam. As a result, we suspect that Intel Arc likely has less than 0.01% participation. The same goes for AMD's latest Radeon RX 7900-series (RDNA 3) graphics cards, which arrived after Nvidia's Ada-powered offerings.

The 1080p (1920x1080) resolution (64.6%) remains the prevailing choice. However, Steam gamers are starting to get into higher resolutions. Steam's statistics show that the 1440p (2450x1440) resolution grew 1.27% over February.

Regarding processor trends, 67.17% (up 0.04%) of Steam users own Intel processors, whereas 32.8% use AMD chips. Hexa-core processors (33.42%) are the leading configuration among Steam gamers. As for operating systems, gamers continue to favor Windows 10 (62.33%), but Windows 11 (32.06%) adoption is gradually improving. Keep in mind, however, that not all Steam gamers participate in the survey.