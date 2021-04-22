RTX 3070 and RX 6800 Appear in Latest Newegg Shuffle

Another day means another Newegg shuffle, although today's selection is slimmer than past soufflés. Some of the best graphics cards are still here, including the RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6700 XT and RX 6800, but unappealing bundles and pricing mean that some definitely offer more value than others.

Out of the deals on display, we're most excited about the MSI RTX 3070 selling for $739. While the RX 6800 is technically a little faster than the RTX 3070, it's also priced more than $200 higher thanks to being bundled with a motherboard. And when you throw in DLSS and ray tracing, the RTX 3070 still has unique advantages over its AMD competition.

The RTX 3060 Ti is also here, but thanks to being bundled with a motherboard, it's also more expensive than the more powerful RTX 3070. AMD's RX 6700 XT is in a similar boat, although its bundle is even more expensive than the RTX 3060 Ti's despite the GPU having similar performance.

If you desperately need a motherboard, then these bundles might be more appealing to you. But since the point of the Newegg shuffle is to get an opportunity to buy items you can't find elsewhere, these motherboard bundles come across less as good deals and more like Newegg taking an opportunity to sell off extra stock by forcing GPU buyers to buy extra items to get what they actually want.

On the console side of things, today sees a new Playstation 5 bundle that includes the disc drive version of the console, two DualSense controllers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

For a more detailed look at where today's graphics card offerings stand, take a look at our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. Our eBay GPU pricing index is also a great place to check to see if you're getting your money's worth with these deals. Newegg Shuffle items tend to come in cheaper than scalper prices, but are still well above MSRP.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

Regarding those pumped up prices, it's worth noting that some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!

For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards.