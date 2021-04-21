RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT Join PS5 in Latest Newegg Shuffle

Today's Newegg shuffle bring with it a wide selection of the best graphics cards, including the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and a whole swath of AMD GPUS. Plus, one of yesterday's PS5 bundles makes a return.

Most of the more alluring deals unfortunately come packed with gear that you probably don't need, but you can sign up for a chance to buy the MSI RTX 3070 or Asus RTX 3080 cards on their own. The RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT also have solo purchase options from MSI and Asus.

Of course, there's plenty of bundles here as well. These usually don't offer as enticing of a deal, since they come with gear like power supplies and motherboards that you might not need. Most of these are on Gigabyte cards, with the only RTX 3090 deal in the whole shuffle being one of them. Appropriately enough, it costs $3,084 (just charge $3,090 at that point, if you ask me).

On the console side of things, today's Playstation 5 bundle includes the disc drive version of the console, a DualSense controller, The Nioh Collection, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and a Playstation HD camera.

Overall, today presents a lot of GPU options, all of which rank towards the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, with prices that are definitely far above MSRP but that are at least lower than what we've seen in our eBay GPU pricing index.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

Regarding those pumped up prices, it's worth noting that some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features. But again, keep an eye out for the bundles. Rather than offering good deals, they're often just included to try to get rid of extra stock on items like motherboards.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!

For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards.