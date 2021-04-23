AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and RTX 3090 in Friday Newegg Shuffle

Today's Newegg Shuffle is ditching AMD's GPUs for one of AMD's best CPUs, plus a wide selection of Nvidia's best graphics cards. That means offers for the Ryzen 9 5900X, as well as for the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3090.

That Ryzen 9 5900X processor is probably the most exciting deal today, since it's the only item on sale today that doesn't force you into a bundle. The Ryzen 9 5900X is AMD's second most powerful current GPU, and easily beat Intel's Rocket Lake i9-11900K in our face off between the two.

If you're set on a graphics card, you'll have to go for Nvidia. There's options today for the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3090, though all are bundled with either motherboards, RAM or power supplies that you might not need, which does inflate the prices a bit.

If it's been a while since you've upgraded your builds, these bundles might be useful for you. But they're not exactly strong values. Rather than reducing prices by selling goods together, these Newegg Shuffle bundles mostly exist to sell extra stock on tangentially related components by forcing people to buy them if they want to get the hottest, hardest-to-find new GPUs.

Still, all of these cards rank near the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. And while the prices in Newegg Shuffles are higher than the MSRPs for these items, our eBay GPU pricing index shows that they're still lower than what you're likely to get from scalpers.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

Regarding those pumped up prices, it's worth noting that some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!

For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards.