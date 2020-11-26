Zotac's White GeForce RTX 3070 Is Fit For A Christmas Build

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition (Image credit: Zotac)

As reported by VideoCardz, Zotac is preparing for the holiday festivities with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition. As the name already gave away, the graphics card is the white iteration of its twin brother, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC.

With its beautiful white shroud, the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition is tailored towards white builds. The Zotac Gaming logo features white illumination and adds a bit of bling to the graphics card. A solid, metal backplate rounds of the design. With dimensions of 231.9 x 141.3 x 41.5mm and a dual-slot design, the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition is fit for even the most compact builds too.

The cooling system consists of an aluminum heatsink with a plethora of cooling fins. A total of five heat pipes are in charge of transporting heat from away the GA104 silicon. For active cooling, the graphics card relies on a pair of 11-blade, semi-passive cooling fans.

Image 1 of 3 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 3 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition (Image credit: Zotac) Image 3 of 3 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition (Image credit: Zotac)

The GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition comes with 5,888 CUDA cores and 8GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory. The Ampere-powered graphics card has a 1,755 MHz boost clock, so it's just 1.74% faster than the Founders Edition. The display output configuration is identical as well. Zotac's iteration continues to offer three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Although the graphics card is rated for 220W, the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition commands two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The setup is a bit overkill, but at least it's not that new 12-pin PCIe power connector that Nvidia is trying to push. Either way, Zotac recommends a 650W power supply as the minimum.

Since this is a silent release, Zotac didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition. The normal version costs $569.99 at Newegg, so the white trim should have a similar price tag.