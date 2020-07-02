Trending

ASRock B550 Taichi Review: Blurring the Lines Between X570 and B550

Premium looks and features at an X570 price

By

ASRock B550 Taichi
(Image: © ASRock)

Software

On the software side, ASRock includes a few utilities that cover overclocking and monitoring (A-Tuning), audio (Nahimic 3), software for updating drivers and downloading applications (App Shop), and of course RGB control (Polychrome RGB). While this isn’t the most software we’ve seen, what is here worked well and covers all the bases for most people.

A-Tuning:

Image 1 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nahimic:

Image 1 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

App Shop:

Image 1 of 2

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Polychrome RGB:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware 

We won’t cover UEFI/BIOS details as, for the most part, there aren’t any significant changes. We’ve captured a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. ASRock includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section. The BIOS is organized well with many of the more commonly used functions accessible without drilling down multiple levels to find them. In the end, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read. 

Image 1 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 18

ASRock B550 Taichi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System and Comparison Products 

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 3900X
MemoryG.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 1909
Graphics DriverNvidia Driver 445.75
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Graphics DriverGeForce 445.74

For this review, we’ll be comparing the ASRock B550 Taichi ($299.99) with MAG B550 Tomahawk ($179.99), Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master ($279.99) and the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ($209.99) the other B550 boards we’ve tested so far.

Benchmark Settings 

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) 
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content 

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Makaveli 02 July 2020 20:20
    At this price point its better to just go X570.

    These B550 boards should be $200 and lower not higher!
    Reply
  • tiggers97 03 July 2020 20:34
    Makaveli said:
    At this price point its better to just go X570.

    These B550 boards should be $200 and lower not higher!
    Was just going to say the same thing. Might as well spend the same money on the X570 Tai Chi. I didn't really see much of anything to tip the scales in the B550s favor at this price point; newer hardware, no chipset fan, maybe better VRM over already pretty good VRM's.
    Reply
  • hypocrisyforever 16 July 2020 15:16
    tiggers97 said:
    Was just going to say the same thing. Might as well spend the same money on the X570 Tai Chi. I didn't really see much of anything to tip the scales in the B550s favor at this price point; newer hardware, no chipset fan, maybe better VRM over already pretty good VRM's.

    I'm of the exact same mindset. I'm now in the market for a good board for an 3900x and had settled on the X570 Tai Chi since it seemed a good value at $300. Of course, now the whole MOBO market is wiped out stock-wise from COVID and the tariffs. Somehow the B550 is priced at the same $300, but is the board that is in stock. So the B550 with less features is priced the same as the X570 with more features, but only the lower-grade one is in stock. Go figure.
    Reply