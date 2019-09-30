Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Review: Mid-Range Menagerie

How We Test
We’ll be comparing the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi ($379.99) to the ASRock Phantom Gaming X ($349.99) and the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra a bit lower priced at $299.99.
Comparison Products
The test systems are as close as we can get to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same, as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.
Test System Components
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Memory
|G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (4 x 4GB)G.Skill Trident Z RGB (4x 8GB)
|Graphics
|Asus RTX 2070
|SSD
|OCZ RD400
|CPU Cooler
|H150i Pro
|Power Supply
|EVGA G3 750W
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 413.36
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
|F1 2017
|2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset
