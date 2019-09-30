Trending

Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Review: Mid-Range Menagerie

We’ll be comparing the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi ($379.99) to the ASRock Phantom Gaming X ($349.99) and the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra a bit lower priced at $299.99.

Comparison Products

Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi

ASRock Phantom Gaming X

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra

The test systems are as close as we can get to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same, as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen 7 3700X
MemoryG.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (4 x 4GB)G.Skill Trident Z RGB (4x 8GB)
GraphicsAsus RTX 2070
SSDOCZ RD400
CPU CoolerH150i Pro
Power SupplyEVGA G3 750W
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated gigabit networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 413.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
Cinebench R15Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
F1 20172017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset

