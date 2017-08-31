Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Prices

The GTX 1070 is based on a GP104 die with 25% of the SMs disabled. It also uses more traditional GDDR5 memory as opposed to the GDDR5X vRAM used on the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti. Nvidia opted to keep the GPU back-end fully enabled on the GTX 1070, however, which gives it a full 256-bit memory bus and 64 ROPs.



Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs



Here we've listed all of the GTX 1070 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

EVGA

Gigabyte

MSI

Zotac