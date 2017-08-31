Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Prices

The GTX 1070 is based on a GP104 die with 25% of the SMs disabled. It also uses more traditional GDDR5 memory as opposed to the GDDR5X vRAM used on the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti. Nvidia opted to keep the GPU back-end fully enabled on the GTX 1070, however, which gives it a full 256-bit memory bus and 64 ROPs.
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1070 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus
EVGA
Gigabyte
MSI
Zotac
That handy chart showing the technical details of all of the Nvidia cards was also completely out of line
In all seriousness I didn't know the Geforce 1050 and the 1030 were made on a smaller process node than the others.
Seems odd they would use totally different manufacturing methods for the low end and not just use the worst of the 1060s with the defected areas disabled, but I'm sure they have their reasons.
Plus I just used these types of articles last month when I built my new rig for price comparisons.
Until I saw the prices for Micro Center (http://www.microcenter.com/search/search_results.aspx?N=4294966937+4294840904&NTX=&NTT=&NTK=all&page=1&sortby=pricelow)...
I guess semi-good news, they actually have RX 570 & 580 cards in stock, & their prices are back to being comparable (RX 570 = 1060 3GB, RX 580 = 1060 6GB). No Vega 56 cards, though, just the Vega 64 air-cooled models (single fan?!? & not on AMD reference cards, but on the partner model!?!)... & at their prices, you can get a 1080TI for the same price (or, get a 1080 for the price of a 1070).
I'm glad to see that the majority of readers see value in these articles and understand their purpose. We have been creating several of these to assist people with new PC builds, by making it easy to find the best prices on parts online. We hastened production of these GPU price lists due to the shortage, and it does help in keeping an eye on the GPU shortage as well.
@derekullo: It was surprising when Nvidia announced the use of 12nm transistors in its lower-end 1000 series GPUs. I am curious if the 14nm process offered notable advantages in power consumption and die area over the 16nm process. I suspect it might have, and Nvidia made the decision to go with 14nm on those lower-end GPUs to better serve laptops. I don't have anything to support that idea, but just a thought. It is noteworthy that the 14nm parts do have lower clock speeds than the 16nm parts. Just a general observation.
Anyway, this leads me to suspect that the reason for using 14 nm was cost-based, and because GPUs this small aren't so much limited by power or thermals (except in laptops).