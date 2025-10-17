New $1 US coins to feature Steve Jobs and Cray-1 supercomputer — US Mint's 2026 American Innovation Program to memorialize computing history

News
By published

"Make something wonderful" is canonized

Steve Jobs and Cray-1 Supercomputer as seen on new U.S. $1 American Innovation Coins.
(Image credit: United States Mint, U.S. Department of Treasury)

Steve Jobs and the Cray-1 supercomputer are joining the heads of former presidents and the Statue of Liberty as icons on United States coinage. As part of the 2026 crop of American Innovation $1 coins, California and Wisconsin will see two titans of computing history canonized on official U.S. currency by the U.S. Mint.

In a press release, the Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Mint released the next four $1 coins to feature "American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups". This ninth year of the American Innovation coin program features icons from California, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota, with each state's icon selected with the help of governors and other state officials.

Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.

